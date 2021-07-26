Eatonton native and Army officer who trained at Fort Benning win Olympic gold medals

A pair of Olympic gold medals are coming to the United States, thanks to two Olympians with Georgia ties.

Amber English and Vincent Hancock took home a gold medal in skeet shooting, a clean sweep in the event for the United States. The pair have known each since they were teenagers, according to the Associated Press.

English missed out on the U.S. team in 2012 and 2016 but, at 31 years old, achieved her goal of making the team all while training to be an Army officer at Fort Benning in Columbus.

She made the most of it by hitting her final 10 shots to cap an impressive performance where she hit 56 of her 60 targets to take home the gold medal over Italy’s Diana Bacosi.

Hancock is no stranger to the podium after taking home gold in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. He is now the most decorated Olympian in skeet shooting as he is the first to ever win three golds in the event.

The Eatonton native and graduate of Gatewood High School hit 59 of 60 targets to win by four shots over Jesper Hansen of Denmark. This came after Hancock had to win a shoot-off against six others to make it into the finals.