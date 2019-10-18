Macon Mayhem looking forward to ‘solid’ season filled with themed nights for fans

The Macon Mayhem are getting to start a another season as they have their first game on Friday night against the Fayetteville Marksman. The team is now looking to capture its second President’s Cup in the last three seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Mayhem ended last season in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs against the Knoxville Ice Bears in a 3-2 game. The Mayhem will be looking to get off to a hot start with a pair of games this weekend. Friday night the puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will host Zombieland Night against the Huntsville Havoc at 7 p.m.

“There is plenty of leadership in this group and I’m confident in the number of players capable of stepping up in a big way,” Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said in a release. “It’s very early, so I’m obviously still trying to find a line or two and figure out who plays well with whom. But overall, this is a solid team.”

Here is a list of their scheduled home games and theme nights:

Friday, Oct. 18 – Opening Night against Fayetteville

Saturday, Oct. 19 – Zombieland Night against Huntsville

Friday, Oct. 25 – Harley Night against Roanoke

Saturday, Oct. 26 – 70’s/Disco Night against Birmingham

Friday, Nov. 8 – NASCAR Night against Peoria

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Macon Music Night against Peoria

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Cancer Awareness Night against Birmingham

Friday, Nov. 22 – Country Night against Evansville

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Mossy Oak Night against Evansville

Saturday, Nov. 30 – WWE Night against Pensacola

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Teacher Appreciation Night against Fayetteville

Friday, Dec. 13 – Krampus Night against Quad City

Saturday, Dec. 14 – Teddy Bear Toss Night against Quad City

Friday, Dec. 20 – Mac’s 5th Birthday Party against Roanoke

Saturday, Dec. 21 – Faith & Family Night against Birmingham

Friday, Jan. 3 – Fan Control Night against Pensacola

Friday, Jan. 10 – TBA against Fayetteville

Saturday, Jan. 11 –Marvel Super Hero™ Night against Fayetteville





Thursday, Jan. 30 – College Night against Pensacola

Friday, Jan. 31 – TBA against Huntsville

Saturday, Feb. 1 – TBA against Knoxville

Friday, Feb. 7 – Mardi Gras Night against Huntsville

Friday, Feb. 21 – Macon Mistakes Night against Fayetteville

Saturday, Feb. 22 – Pucks & Paws Night against Evansville

Friday, March 6 – Military Appreciation Weekend against Knoxville

Saturday, March 7 – Military Appreciation Weekend against Knoxville

Friday, March 27 – First Responders Night against Pensacola

Saturday, March 28– Fan Appreciation Night against Pensacola