Macon Mayhem looking forward to ‘solid’ season filled with themed nights for fans
The Macon Mayhem are getting to start a another season as they have their first game on Friday night against the Fayetteville Marksman. The team is now looking to capture its second President’s Cup in the last three seasons in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Mayhem ended last season in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs against the Knoxville Ice Bears in a 3-2 game. The Mayhem will be looking to get off to a hot start with a pair of games this weekend. Friday night the puck will drop at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they will host Zombieland Night against the Huntsville Havoc at 7 p.m.
“There is plenty of leadership in this group and I’m confident in the number of players capable of stepping up in a big way,” Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said in a release. “It’s very early, so I’m obviously still trying to find a line or two and figure out who plays well with whom. But overall, this is a solid team.”
Here is a list of their scheduled home games and theme nights:
- Friday, Oct. 18 – Opening Night against Fayetteville
- Saturday, Oct. 19 – Zombieland Night against Huntsville
- Friday, Oct. 25 – Harley Night against Roanoke
- Saturday, Oct. 26 – 70’s/Disco Night against Birmingham
- Friday, Nov. 8 – NASCAR Night against Peoria
- Saturday, Nov. 9 – Macon Music Night against Peoria
- Saturday, Nov. 16 – Cancer Awareness Night against Birmingham
- Friday, Nov. 22 – Country Night against Evansville
- Saturday, Nov. 23 – Mossy Oak Night against Evansville
- Saturday, Nov. 30 – WWE Night against Pensacola
- Saturday, Dec. 7 – Teacher Appreciation Night against Fayetteville
- Friday, Dec. 13 – Krampus Night against Quad City
- Saturday, Dec. 14 – Teddy Bear Toss Night against Quad City
- Friday, Dec. 20 – Mac’s 5th Birthday Party against Roanoke
- Saturday, Dec. 21 – Faith & Family Night against Birmingham
- Friday, Jan. 3 – Fan Control Night against Pensacola
- Friday, Jan. 10 – TBA against Fayetteville
- Saturday, Jan. 11 –Marvel Super Hero™ Night against Fayetteville
- Thursday, Jan. 30 – College Night against Pensacola
- Friday, Jan. 31 – TBA against Huntsville
- Saturday, Feb. 1 – TBA against Knoxville
- Friday, Feb. 7 – Mardi Gras Night against Huntsville
- Friday, Feb. 21 – Macon Mistakes Night against Fayetteville
- Saturday, Feb. 22 – Pucks & Paws Night against Evansville
- Friday, March 6 – Military Appreciation Weekend against Knoxville
- Saturday, March 7 – Military Appreciation Weekend against Knoxville
- Friday, March 27 – First Responders Night against Pensacola
- Saturday, March 28– Fan Appreciation Night against Pensacola
