Northside product signs $25.5 million deal to play for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a deal with Warner Robins native Steven Nelson to poach him from the Kansas City Chiefs as free agency is set to open today at 4 p.m.
Nelson was a former Northside Eagle cornerback, will join the Steelers on three year $25.5 million dollar deal after four season with the Chiefs.
While at Northside, Nelson was a key part of the Eagles defense coming up with seven interceptions as a senior. He was also an impact player in the special teams game as he returned seven punts for a touchdown.
Nelson went onto play at the College of the Sequoias for two seasons before transferring to Oregon State University. He finished out his career with the Beavers and then declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.
Nelson was selected in the third round by the Kansas Chiefs where he played for four seasons. He’ll now join a secondary of Joe Haden and Artie Burns in Pittsburgh.
Nelson becomes the second Middle Georgia player to make a move in this year’s free agency as Kareem Jackson is set to join the Denver Broncos.
