Former Westside standout reportedly preparing to sign with the Denver Broncos

Free agency is almost underway in the NFL and former Westside standout Kareem Jackson is expected to sign with a new NFL team when it officially opens on March 13. at 4 p.m.
The Macon native was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2010 at number 20 overall in the NFL draft to play the cornerback position. He now is set to accept a three year $33 million dollar deal from the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN. The contract from the Broncos will also give him $23 million in guaranteed money.
While at Westside, Jackson played on both sides of the ball. His senior year he played the running back position totaled over 1,000 yards rushing.
He went on to play for the University of Alabama where he started at the cornerback position for three seasons. During his time at Alabama he won a national championship with the team. He chose to enter the NFL draft a year early and did not return to Alabama for his senior season.
Since joining the league out of Alabama, Jackson has 16 interceptions in his career along with three touchdowns all with the Texans.
He will now play for a different team for the first time in his eight year NFL career as a member of the Broncos once the deal is completed on Wednesday.
