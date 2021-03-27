Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule, lineups

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - MARCH 27: Chase Purdy, driver of the #23 BamaBuggies.com Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 27, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

The trucks made one muddy lap before NASCAR put the first heat race at Bristol on hold. Shortly thereafter, more rain poured down and the sport’s grand plans for the weekend changed.

NASCAR canceled its Saturday heat races for the Cup and Truck Series, and rescheduled its Truck race — originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday — to Sunday at approximately 9 p.m. on FS2 after the Cup race.

Kevin Harvick said Friday that the experience of practicing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time was “as much fun in a race car” as he’d had in a long time. His tune flipped after rain hit the track Saturday and teams raced a lap.

“That’s probably as uncomfortable as I’ve ever been in a race car,” Kevin Harvick said on FS1 during the delay.

Harvick, driving the No. 17 Ford, and all other trucks in his heat pitted after NASCAR threw the caution for excessive mud on the windshields, which impaired driver visibility. Rain earlier in the day delayed the start of the those heat races by 45 minutes. NASCAR brought in late model cars and heavy “packer cars” to help dry the track, but conditions still appeared slick when trucks finally attempted to race.

The field raced just one green flag lap before the race went under the red flag. Then, heavy rain started falling again to cancel all planned heat races to set the starting order for both series’ main races. NASCAR is instead using a points formula to set the starting order for both races.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole with Austin Hill in the front row for the Truck race. Kyle Larson will be on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row for the Cup race, but Larson will drop to the rear at the start of the race due to an earlier engine change.

The timing for Sunday’s Cup race remains unchanged for now, but rain is still in the forecast Sunday and could further impact plans. The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

NASCAR Cup starting order

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Denny Hamlin 11 3 Ryan Blaney 12 4 Kyle Busch 18 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 6 Kevin Harvick 4 7 Alex Bowman 48 8 William Byron 24 9 Austin Dillon 3 10 Joey Logano 22 11 Chris Buescher 17 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 14 Ryan Newman 6 15 Christopher Bell 20 16 Michael McDowell 34 17 Ross Chastain 42 18 Daniel Suárez 99 19 Bubba Wallace 23 20 Brad Keselowski 2 21 Cole Custer 41 22 Ryan Preece 37 23 Aric Almirola 10 24 Erik Jones 43 25 Chase Briscoe # 14 26 Chase Elliott 9 27 Tyler Reddick 8 28 Kurt Busch 1 29 Anthony Alfredo # 38 30 Corey LaJoie 7 31 Cody Ware(i) 51 32 Stewart Friesen(i) 77 33 Quin Houff 0 34 JJ Yeley(i) 53 35 Shane Golobic 78 36 Chris Windom 15 37 Josh Bilicki 52 38 Mike Marlar 66 39 Ty Dillon(i) 96

DNQ: None, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series

NASCAR Trucks starting order

Order Driver Truck No. 1 John Hunter Nemechek 4 2 Austin Hill 16 3 Sheldon Creed 2 4 Matt Crafton 88 5 Johnny Sauter 13 6 Zane Smith 21 7 Stewart Friesen 52 8 Grant Enfinger 98 9 Ben Rhodes 99 10 Brett Moffitt 45 11 Carson Hocevar # 42 12 Derek Kraus 19 13 Todd Gilliland 38 14 Ryan Truex 40 15 Martin Truex Jr.(i) 51 16 Parker Kligerman 75 17 Austin Wayne Self 22 18 Tanner Gray 15 19 Tyler Ankrum 26 20 Codie Rohrbaugh 9 21 Chandler Smith # 18 22 Hailie Deegan # 1 23 Chase Purdy # 23 24 Tate Fogleman 12 25 Danny Bohn 30 26 Daniel Suarez(i) 2 27 Timothy Peters 25 28 Kyle Larson(i) 44 29 Raphael Lessard 24 30 Kevin Harvick(i) 17 31 Spencer Boyd 20 32 Bubba Wallace(i) 11 33 Chase Briscoe(i) 4 34 Cody Erickson 41 35 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 36 Jake Griffin 34 37 Myatt Snider(i) 33 38 Mike Marlar(i) 56 39 Norm Benning 6 40 Andrew Gordon 49

DNQ: Trevor Collins, Jessica Friesen, Ryan Newman, J.R. Heffner, # denotes rookie, (i) ineligible for points in series