Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron eclipse Babe Ruth January 22, 2021 12:51 PM

Hank Aaron, an Atlanta Braves legend and Major League Baseball’s former home run king, died Friday morning, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. In 1974 he broke Babe Ruth's home run record. Here's a look back at that historical night.