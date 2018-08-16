The Braves updated Ronald Acuna’s status following hit-by-pitch against Marlins

One day after Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was hit by a pitch to start the team’s game against the Miami Marlins, there’s good news regarding the 20-year-old rookie’s injury scare.

Acuna, who was hit in the left elbow on a pitch from Jose Urena, had a CT scan Wednesday night that was normal shortly after having X-rays done that were negative. Per the Braves, Acuna is day-to-day going forward.

The CT scan performed last night on Ronald Acuña Jr’s left elbow was normal. Acuña is day-to-day. — Atlañññññta Braves (@Braves) August 16, 2018

Acuna came into Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins having hit home runs in five straight games, including three straight lead-off homers. His hit-by-pitch in the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning led to both benches clearing and Braves manager Brian Snitker being ejected.

After the game, Snitker was one of several members of the Braves to share their opinion on the throw from Urena, who was ejected after the incident.

“I think it’s pretty evident what I thought about it,” Snitker said, via the AJC’s Gabe Burns. “That’s a shame. This young man is just playing the game, doing what he loves to do. It’s a damn shame what happened that first pitch of the game.

“If you don’t want him to hit your fastball, throw a breaking ball. There are ways to get the kid out. You throw fastballs down the middle and he hits them out. What do you expect the kid to do? My God. That was just completely, unbelievably uncalled for.”

The Braves start a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies at 7:35 p.m. Thursday.