One of the Atlanta Braves’ top prospects will make his Major League debut on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Touki Toussaint has been one of the Atlanta Braves’ top prospects ever since the team acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in June 2015. After spending the past two-and-half years in the minors, the 22-year-old is taking the next step in his career.
Toussaint was called up by the Braves on Monday and will make his MLB debut as the starting pitcher in the team’s first game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins. Toussaint was called up in the midst of a 2018 season at Double-A and Triple-A in which he has a total of six victories, 139 strikeouts and a 2.68 ERA.
Toussaint was a first-round pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2014 MLB Draft and played within the team’s organization until the summer of 2015, when he and pitcher Bronson Arroyo were sent to Atlanta for infielder Phil Gosselin in what was an apparent cash dump for the new Arizona front office.
In July 2016, Toussaint told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he had a dream that Arizona was going to trade him prior to the deal actually happening.
“Nobody would believe me. Everybody was like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting traded. You’re their baby,’” Toussaint recalled. “I actually saw this coming.”
Toussaint then spent 2016 at Class A Rome and 2017 at High-A and Double-A. His work in 2018 earned him a spot in the Futures Game, in which he pitched one inning in a 10-6 loss.
Toussaint began 2018 as the Braves’ No. 11 overall prospect, per MLB.com. MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo graded Toussaint as having one of the best curveballs in the Braves’ farm system, giving it an above-average 60 grade that is on par with that of Max Fried and Kyle Wright.
Toussaint will take the mound against the Marlins at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Comments