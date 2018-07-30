The Atlanta Braves bolstered their bullpen by acquiring this right-handed reliever

The Atlanta Braves added to their bullpen on Sunday by acquiring Baltimore Orioles reliever Brad Brach in exchange for $250,000 in international bonus slot money. The right-handed Brach joins the Braves after spending four-and-a-half seasons with the Orioles.
Brach is 1-2 with 11 saves, 38 strikeouts and a 4.85 ERA in 39.0 innings of work in 2018. In 2016, he made his only All-Star appearance to date. He ended that season with a 10-4 record along with two saves, 92 strikeouts and a 2.05 ERA.
“I’m glad that this waiting period is done and I know I’m going somewhere, or if I was going to stay here, that’s fine,” Brach told The Baltimore Sun. “It’s nice that the [July] 31st [non-waiver trade deadline] is close and I knew where I’m going, where I’m going to spend the rest of the year, which is definitely a huge burden off my mind.
“Anytime you’re somewhere for a while, it’s always tough. You develop relationships with people. Obviously, it’s bittersweet, but I know I’m going to a good spot. A couple coaches I know are over there. It’s something I’ve never experienced before, but I couldn’t be more thankful to get to play here in Baltimore and for all the fans and all the experiences. I finally got to play for a winner. It was just an unbelievable experience. A lot of things going through my head.”
Brach is the second relief pitcher Atlanta has acquired in the past four days. Late Thursday night, the team traded for Jonny Venters, who began his career with the Braves.
