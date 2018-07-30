An Atlanta Braves player responds to discovery of controversial tweets

On Sunday, Sean Newcomb came within one out of his first no-hitter and the Braves’ first since 1994. After the game, Newcomb had a lot to explain, but none of it concerned Chris Taylor’s at-bat in the ninth inning that ended with a single.
Newcomb apologized for insensitive tweets he made in 2011 and 2012 during his senior year at Middleborough High School in Middleborough, Massachusetts. Among the tweets discovered was a tweet that used a racial slur in quoting a rap lyric and another that used homophobic language.
“I just wanted to apologize for any insensitive material,’‘ Newcomb said, according to ESPN. “It was a long time ago, six or seven years ago, saying some stupid stuff with friends. “I know I’ve grown a lot since then. I didn’t mean anything by it. It was just something stupid I did a long time ago, and I didn’t mean anything by it, for sure.”
Newcomb told reporters he had forgotten about the tweets until he was brought up in the midst of his no-hit bid Sunday. The Braves clubhouse had already been closed to media when Newcomb urged a team official to allow him to respond to the social media discovery.
“This is something obviously that can’t be happening,’‘ Newcomb said per ESPN. “I feel bad about it. I don’t mean to offend anybody. It was six, seven years ago. I didn’t mean anything by it, and I definitely regret it, for sure.’‘
Newcomb’s tweets come on the heels of a similar situation with Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader. Tweets from Hader containing insensitive language regarding race and sexual orientation were discovered the night Hader made his first All-Star Game appearance.
“Such inappropriate comments have no place in our game,” MLB said in a statement regarding Newcomb’s tweets. “We are aware of this serious issue. (MLB’s vice president for social responsibility and inclusion) Billy Bean will meet with Mr. Newcomb this week, and we will identify an appropriate course of diversity training in the Atlanta community.”
