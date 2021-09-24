High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Keep track of the latest high school football scores across Middle GA

Middle Georgia teams will be back in action on Friday night for the sixth week of high school football.

Most notably, Warner Robins hosts Lee County as the top team in our power rankings takes on one of the top teams in the state.

Take part in our coverage by posting scores to The Telegraph website via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. Fans can also send scores, stats, notes and highlights to JBaxley@macon.com.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter. Swipe left and right to navigate through the games.

Follow our live Twitter coverage below.

