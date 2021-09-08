Middle Georgia HS football power rankings: Where is your team ranked after Week 3?

High school football is underway in Middle Georgia. Week 3 saw some exciting games with multiple teams in the top 10 taking losses and a few putting together dominating performances. This has caused some movements in the power rankings this week with a pair of new teams entering the top 10 but the top 3 remains unchanged as all three were on a bye this week. Next week will feature a showdown between number 1 and number 3 as Warner Robins takes on Northside.

Each week The Telegraph will release power rankings for the top teams in the area. This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

1. Warner Robins

The Demons were off last week after wins over Valdosta and Archer to open the season. Next up is Northside. This is the biggest game of the year in Middle Georgia and one of the best rivalries in the state.

Warner Robins has shut out Northside in the last two meetings. A team hasn’t been shut out three times in a row in this series since Warner Robins beat Northside in a shutout in four straight meetings from 1968-1971.

Warner Robins will look to accomplish this feat come Friday night and, more importantly, extend its win streak in the series to five.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 1

2. Northeast

Northeast was on bye last week after thrashing Central 43-0 in Week 2 coming off of an emotional win over Jones County in Week 1. Dougherty is next up on the schedule as the Raiders look to remain undefeated.

The two teams have faced off just six times, the last coming in 2006 when Northeast won its only game in the series 33-22. Both teams come into the matchup undefeated at 2-0.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 2

3. Northside

The Eagles game against Howard was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns for the Huskies. Northside has arguably been the most impressive team through the first three weeks of the season, notching wins over Veterans and Peach County, two teams currently featured in the Top 10 in the power rankings.

Warner Robins is on a different level from the first two opponents. The Demons are defending state champions and are 54-7 since the start of the 2017 season.

Northside has a tall task ahead of them but an upset of their rivalry would be a signature win for second-year head coach Chad Alligood, who has quickly turned this Northside team into a contender.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 3

4. Perry

Perry has been the surprise of the first few weeks of the season, notching wins over 6A Houston County and a 3A powerhouse in Crisp County. But more importantly, the Panthers have looked dominant in both games. Perry is at Veterans this week in what should be one of the best matchups of the week.

Another impressive showing for the Panthers would solidify this team in the top half of the power rankings and could move them inside the top two, depending on how things shake out with the top three teams this week.

Last week: 21-0 win over Crisp County

Previous rank: 8

5. Mary Persons

The Bulldogs and sophomore running back Duke Watson have run through their first two opponents in blowout fashion. Mary Persons should come out of the bye week rested and ready to square off with Newnan on the road.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 5

6. Stratford

The Eagles have outscored their first two opponents 96-21 and are 2-0 on the season. On Friday against Westfield, Stratford generated points from both sides of the ball. If the offense and defense can continue to click, then this team can make noise come playoff time. Stratford will be on a bye this week.

Last week: 49-14 win over Westfield

Previous rank: 9

7. Peach

Peach County was set to take on Griffin this week but due to COVID-19 concerns with Griffin the game was canceled. The Trojans are 0-2 on the season but the schedule can only get easier after dropping games to Central (Phenix City) — one of the best teams in Alabama — and Northside, one of the top teams in Middle Georgia.

Last week: Bye

Previous rank: 6

8. FPD

FPD followed up its win in the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic against ACE with a win over Brookstone. FPD was in control of this game from the outset. This was enough to move them back into the Top 10 after dropping out last week due to a bye week.

Last week: 28-7 win over Brookstone

Previous rank: Unranked

9. Veterans

The Warhawks looked lost against Northside and it was easy to write this team off, perhaps chalking it up to a rebuilding year. But on Friday night against Jones County, Veterans was able to pull out a gutsy win. This is a team that could rocket up these rankings with a couple more wins.

Last week: 43-42 win over Jones County

Previous rank: Unranked

10, Jones County

No team has fallen further through the first three weeks in the power rankings than Jones County.

But remember: this team should never be counted out. The Greyhounds lost their first three games last season and still ended up in the 5A semifinals. Look for Jones County to respond in a big way heading into region play.

Last week: 43-42 loss to Veterans

Previous rank: 4

Teams that dropped out of the top 10: Baldwin (7). Howard (10)