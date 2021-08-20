Middle Georgia football scores: Northeast upsets Jones County in week 1 action

High school football is under way in Middle Georgia. Games started Thursday night with Howard defeating Central. Friday night featured a full slate of games before the Macon Touchdown Club Kick-Off Classic on Saturday wraps up the first week of action. Here is a look at some of the best games, highlights and scores from around Middle Georgia.

Best game

Northeast 33, Jones County 28

Northeast made the 2A playoffs last season and had the look of a team that could have a breakout season this year. But in week one, the Raiders had the tall task of taking on Jones County, a team that is coming off of a 5A semifinals appearance. The two teams traded blows all night. Jones County looked like it might put the game away after scoring a 36-yard, go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter and followed it up with a successful onside kick recovery. Northeast managed to hold them to a field goal attempt that Jones County kicker Evan West missed just wide of the upright. Northeast drove down the field for the game-winning touchdown with fewer than three minutes left. Jones County had a chance on fourth and one to extend its final drive but the Northeast defense stuffed the run attempt to seal the game.

Three stars

Zion Ragins, Jones County WR: He is one the most talented players in Middle Georgia and is by far the fastest. The state record holder in the 100-meter dash in track and field as a freshman, Ragins showcased his speed Friday when he took a short pass from senior quarterback John Alan Richter and scampered all the way into the end zone. Ragins, a sophomore, has the chance to be one of the best to ever come out of Jones County High School.

Jeremy Wiggins, Northeast head coach: Wiggins is building something special at Northeast High School. He has turned this program into one of the best in the area. Wiggins has all the pieces on this team to make a deep playoff run, and after upsetting one of the best teams in the state, everyone has been put on notice. This is a team that can win a 2A state championship.

Travion Solomon, Northeast QB: The senior quarterback didn’t have the eye-popping stats on Friday night that some have grown accustomed to in the past year. But with the game on the line, Solomon rose to the occasion and put this one away. His ability to make the right reads through the air and make people miss with his legs makes him so tough to game plan for. The play of the night was a 4th-and-10 scramble that set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Scoreboard

Howard 17, Central 9 (Thursday final)

Mary Persons 42, Towers County 0

Northside 48, Veterans 7

Jeff Davis 41, Rutland 0

Westside 35, Bradwell Institute 10

Central (Phenix City) 42, Peach County 23

Perry 36, Houston County 13

Bleckley County 21, West Laurens 14

What’s next

Northside vs Peach County

Northside notched a win over Veterans to start its season. The Eagles will look to carry that momentum into a showdown with Peach County. Last season, Northside upset the Trojans 14-7 in a turnover fest, with each team fumbling the ball multiple times. Peach County will come in motivated following a loss in week one to its out-of-state opponent Central (Phenix City). This should be another low-scoring, close game between these two teams.

Northeast vs Central (Macon)

Northeast is coming off of an emotional win with the upset over Jones County. Central got off to a slow start with a loss to Howard in the season opener. The Raiders are the best team in Macon but shouldn’t overlook a Central team that is well coach and has talent at some key skill positions. If Northeast can put its big win behind them and move onto the next game, the Raiders should start the season 2-0.