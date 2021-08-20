High School Sports
Schedules, key players, coaches: Your guide to the 2021 Middle GA football season
The 2021 high school football season begins this week. Here is a look at the teams in Middle Georgia and their season ahead.
ACE
- Head Coach: Jason Stephens
- Key players: WR/FS Sam Whitley, QB Tate Brown
- 2020 record: 2-7
2021 key games:
- 8-20: FPD at Mercer
- 9-3: at Tattnall
- 10-29: GMC
- 11-5: Twiggs
Baldwin
- Head Coach: Jesse Hicks
- Key players: LB Gavin Davis, QB Derrick Lewis
- 2020 record: 5-2
2021 key games:
- 9-10: Southwest
- 9-24: at Westside
- 10-15:Howard
- 11-5: at Perry
Bleckley County
- Head Coach: Von Lassiter
- Key players: RB Jahvon Butler, WR Jaden Mobley
- 2020 record: 8-4
2021 key games:
- 8-20: at West Laurens
- 9-24: at Dodge
- 10-15: Northeast
- 10-22: at Washington County
Central
- Head Coach: Joaquin Sample
- Key players: LB Jalen Darden, QB/FS Jha’rius Evans
- 2020 record: 6-4
2021 key games:
- 9-24: Mary Persons
- 10-1; at Jackson
- 10-8: at Upson-Lee
- 11-5: Peach
Dublin
- Head Coach Roger Holmes
- Key players: QB Markelle Mitchell, CB Tyler Wright
- 2020 record:10-2
2021 key games:
- 8-27: Dodge
- 10-1: at Hawkinsville
- 10-22: Johnson
- 10-29: at Telfair
FPD
- Head Coach Greg Moore
- Key players: LB Coleman Cauley. WR Jackson Moore
- 2020 record: 9-5
2021 key games:
- 8-20: ACE
- 10-1 at Tattnall
- 10-8 Mount de Sales
- 10-22 at Stratford
Houston County
- Head Coach: Ryan Crawford
- Key players: CB Caleb Coley, RB Simeon Askew
- 2020 record: 5-6
2021 key games:
- 8-20: at Perry
- 9-17: Warner Robins
- 10-1: Veterans
- 10-29: at Northside
Howard
- Head Coach: Paul Carroll
- Key players: RB Dajon James, RB Gerraud Pertillo
- 2020 record: 3-4
2021 key games:
- 8-27: at Southwest
- 9-3: Northside
- 10-8: at Westside
- 10-29: at Perry
Jones County
- Head Coach: Mike Chastain
- Key players: WR Zion Ragins, QB John Alan Richter
- 2020 record: 11-4
2021 key games:
- 9-3: Veterans
- 9-17: Stockbridge
- 10-29: Woodland
- 11-5: Dutchtown
Northeast
- Head Coach: Jeremy Wiggins
- Key players: QB Travion Solomon, ATH D’Icey Hopkins
- 2020 record: 8-3
2021 key games:
- 8-27: at Central
- 10-8: Southwest
- 10-22: Dodge
- 11-5: Lamar
Northside
- Head Coach: Chad Alligood
- Key players: CB Keontae Rhymes, DE Jaylen Covington
- 2020 record: 4-7
2021 key games:
- 9-24: at Colquitt County
- 10-15: Valdosta
- 10-22: at Lee County
- 10-29: Houston County
Peach
- Head Coach: Chad Campbell
- Key players: QB Christian Martin, K Angel Cervantes
- 2020 record: 9-2
2021 key games:
- 9-17: at Mary Persons
- 10-8: Crisp County
- 10-22: Jackson
- 11-5: at Central
Perry
- Head Coach: Kevin Smith
- Key players: ATH Daequan Wright, OL Donovan Haslam
- 2020 record: 8-5
2021 key games:
- 9-10: at Veterans
- 10-22: Westside
- 10-29: Howard
- 11-5: at Baldwin
Rutland
- Head Coach: Jamarcus Johnson
- Key players: ATH Marquez Stallings, ATH Rashad Bailey
- 2020 record:1-7
2021 key games:
- 9-23: Perry
- 10-1: Baldwin
- 10-15: Westside
- 10-22: Howard:
Stratford
- Head Coach: Mark Farriba
- Key players: OL West Kovacs, ATH Carter Tharpe
- 2020 record: 9-3
2021 key games:
- 9-3: Westfield
- 10-8: at Mount de Sales
- 10-22: Tattnall
- 10-29: FPD
Southwest
- Head Coach: Joe Dupree
- Key players: QB Travion Searcy, WR Evan Tharpe
- 2020 record: 1-5
2021 key games:
- 8-27: Howard
- 9-17: Westside
- 10-8: at Northeast
- 11-5: Dodge
Tattnall
- Head Coach John Abernathy
- Key players: DL Zavion Hardy, QB Cade Bloodworth
- 2020 record: 4-7
2021 key games:
- 9-3: ACE
- 10-8 FPD
- 10-22 at Stratford
- 11-4 Mount de Sales
Veterans
- Head Coach Milan Turner
- Key players: LB Jarret Pierce, ATH Jordan Shine
- 2020 record:4-6
2021 key games:
- 8-20: Northside
- 9-10: Perry
- 10-8: at Wayne County
- 11-5 at Warner Robins
Warner Robins
- Head Coach: Marquis Westbrook
- Key players: DL Victor Burley, QB Christon Lane
- 2020 record:13-1
2021 key games:
- 8-20: Valdosta at Mercer
- 9-10: Northside
- 9-17: Houston County
- 11-5: Veterans
West Laurens
- Head Coach: Kagan McClain
- Key players: LB Javen Ashe, QB Jace Thompson
- 2020 record: 5-5
2021 key games:
- 8-27: Veterans
- 9-3: Dodge
- 10-29: at Rutland
- 11-5: Westside
