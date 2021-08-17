Who will be Middle Georgia’s best high school football player this year? Vote now

The 2021 high school football season kicks off this week, highlighted by Warner Robins’ Saturday matchup against perennial power Valdosta at Mercer University.

Warner Robins won the 2020 Class 5A state championship behind the strength of players like Jalen Addie and Ahmad Walker. But they’ve graduated, making way for the next round of Middle Georgia stars.

Which Middle Georgia football player will have the best 2021 season? Vote in our poll to help the Telegraph select the 2021 preseason player of the year. We picked players for the poll based on their performance last season and their breakout potential this year.

Voting will end Thursday, Aug. 19 at noon and the winner of the poll will be announced on our Facebook page.

The rules for the poll are simple: you can vote once per day and share the poll as many times as you like to encourage your friends and family to vote.