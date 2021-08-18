Middle Georgia high school football power rankings: Where is your team ranked?

The 2021 high school football season is fast approaching. Middle Georgia had its share of success last season with a pair of teams facing off in the semifinals of the 5A playoffs in Warner Robins and Jones County.

The Demons finally broke through to win the title in a blowout over Cartersville after three straight seasons of losing in the title game.

But a new season is here and plenty of teams will be hungry to unseat Warner Robins as the best team in Middle Georgia and to be considered one of the best teams in the state.

Each week, The Telegraph will release power rankings for the top teams in the area. This won’t be a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field but rather based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

1. Warner Robins

To be the man, you have to beat the man. And over the course of the last few seasons, few teams have been able to beat Warner Robins.

The resume is impressive. The Demons have reached four straight state title games and have won one. This team lost a lot of talent but returned some key pieces including junior defensive lineman Victor Burley. Burley already has offers from a ton of major college programs.

Look for the defensive unit to buy the new-look offense without star quarterback Jalen Addie some time to get their feet under them.

2. Jones County

Jones County returns a sophomore wide receiver by the name of Zion Ragins. He might be the single most talented player in Middle Georgia. He is easily the fastest.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jones County has become a factory for talented wide receivers. Jontavis Robertson is Duke after graduating two years ago, last season Maleek Wooten was another standout at the position.

The scary thing for Jones County’s opponents this season is that Ragins might be the best of the bunch. Look for Jones County with coach Mike Chastain to once again be a force in 5A.

3. Peach County

The Trojans rolled through the first two rounds of the playoffs last season. Peach County looked to be poised to head back to another state title before running into an Oconee County team that nearly won a state title in overtime.

This team has been one of the most consistent programs in the state over the last few years and look for them to once again be a factor in 3A.

4. Dublin

Another team that has been a consistently good program has been this Dublin team. Coming off a state title in 2019 and moving to a new classification, Dublin still managed to finish with 10 wins and a region title.

The Fighting Irish ran into a familiar foe in the playoffs in Brooks County, the team they beat for the state title in 2019. Brooks County got their revenge in a blowout win. Look for Dublin to once again compete for a region title and go on another run for a state title.

5. Northeast

Quarterback Travion Solomon is the best-kept secret in Middle Georgia. He will not be a secret for long.

Don’t look now, but head coach Jeremy Wiggins is quietly building a great program at Northeast. The roster is loaded with potential D-1 talent at key positions on both sides of the line, and the skill position on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders went 8-3 last season and took home the region title in 2A. This team has all the makings of a dark horse in the race for a state title.

6. Northside

Northside only won four games last season. But wins over Peach County and Houston County as well as a pair of close losses to Lee County and Valdosta showed that the Eagles can compete with anyone.

Head Coach Chad Alligood is back in his second season at the helm. This team should continue to improve and could even be competing for a title quicker than expected if all things break the right way.

7. Baldwin County

Due to COVID-19, Baldwin elected to play just its region schedule. In region play, the Braves went 4-1 and went on to defeat Thomas County Central in the first round of the playoffs.

With a full season schedule this time around, the Braves should be able to build on their success in the abbreviated season.

8. Houston County

The Bears started last season 5-2 before dropping four straight games to end their season in the first round of the playoffs. But Houston County was competitive in most games last season and scored wins over Coffee County, Perry and Veterans.

The close loss near the end of the season to Northside cost them the three seed in the region. Head coach Ryan Crawford has done a good job of turning this team around after they went 2-8 in 2018 with back-to-back playoff appearances.

9. Mary Persons

For the first time in 10 years, the Bulldogs missed the playoffs. Mary Persons is in one of the toughest regions in the state with Peach County and Crisp County being powerhouses in the state.

Mary Persons has been a state title contender in recent memory and could make a run at any time. The last two seasons have been a struggle going 11-11 after winning 12 games in 2018 alone. Don’t expect this team to miss the playoffs two years in a row.

10. Stratford Academy

Stratford was one of two Macon private school teams to reach the second round of the playoffs alongside FPD. Stratford ran into Eagles Landing Christian Academy, one of the best programs in the state and lost.

The Eagles should be able to build off of last season’s success and return to the playoffs again this season. As usual, that region will be wide open and the inner-city games will likely determine the champion.