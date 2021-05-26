Houston County baseball takes Game 1 in the 6A state championship series

Houston County pitcher Brodie Chestnutt (10) celebrates with teammates after the BearsÕ 2-1 game one victory over Lassiter in their GHSA 6A Championship series Wednesday in Atlanta. jvorhees@macon.com

All Houston County needed to do in game one of the GHSA 6A State Baseball Championship was have senior right-handed pitcher Brodie Chestnutt do his thing and do just enough on the basepath to get a lead.

Chestnutt dazzled, allowing just four hits and striking out five in the Bears’ 2-1 victory against the Lassiter Trojans.

With a tie game and using the momentum of three quick outs from Chestnutt in the top of the sixth inning, sophomore first baseman Andrew Dunford drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the frame. The next batter, senior designated hitter Coleman Willis hit a double off the right field wall and a sacrifice fly from Drew Burress scored Dunford giving the Bears the lead.

Game two from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lassiter threatened early with senior left fielder Cameron Campbell hitting a ball to deep center field for a sliding triple with two outs. Chestnutt, prevented any further damage from the Trojans by dealing a full count strikeout to end the frame.

The home team Bears went down in order to open the game, courtesy of Lassiter pitcher Ben Norton striking out the first batter and two deep balls snagged by the Trojan outfielders.

In the top of the 2nd inning, senior left fielder Chris Le made the second out with an over-the-shoulder grab, but couldn’t get back in time for LHS’ senior center fielder Max Beck-Berednse who hit a deep ball to reach 2nd base standing up.

Dunford kept the game scoreless with a nice defensive stop and toss to Chestnutt, ending the top of the 2nd.

The Bears reached base with Norton walking Coleman Willis, but a double play and a 4-pitch strikeout ended any momentum HC had with the walk.

Lassiter broke the scoreless afternoon in the top of the third inning with the assistance of two errors. First, senior right fielder Treyson Hughes overran a ball to move Lassiter’s Parker Hughes to second on a single. Parker Hughes then stole third and reached home on an errant throw from Chestnutt to make it 1-0 midway through the inning.

Facing adversity for the first time of the 2021 playoffs, junior catcher Garrett Hortman hit a single up the middle and senior EJ Lewis pinch ran for him. A throwing error on Norton moved Lewis to 2nd with no outs.

Senior second baseman Christian Davis hit a single to right field to advance Lewis and force Lassiter to have a meeting on the mound. Norton came out of the pitchers meeting by delivering a hit to Le to put Bears on the corners with one out.

Treyson Hughes entered the game and made up for his error in the previous defensive outing by hitting a hard RBI single up the middle to score Lewis.

With a run in hand, both pitchers dug in. Chestnutt struck out the next two batters faced and Norton didn’t put a baserunner on in the fourth.

The offense returned in the fifth inning as Chestnutt walked Parker Hughes, who then stole second base with two outs. The Bears’ pitcher then walked senior left fielder Cameron Campbell. He talked with his catcher and coaches a few times before returning back to the mound.

Chestnutt took a breath, stared down the batter and swiftly turned to throw the ball to Davis at 2nd, who picked off the leading runner to end the inning as momentum shifted from the Trojans to the Bears.

Lassiter gave up two more errors in the bottom of the 5th, but Houston County was unable to capitalize as they stranded two baserunners.

Locked in, Chestnutt carried on his way, retiring the side with a pop fly and two groundouts.

Up by one run, Burress made a wild stop at third for the groundout before Chestnutt struck out the second batter. Two batters later, Treyson Hughes caught the popfly as the Houston faithful celebrated