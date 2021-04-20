Dan Pitts, legendary former Mary Persons High School football coach, dies at age 88

Legendary Mary Persons High School football coach Dan Pitts, pictured here in a Telgraph file photo, died Tuesday. Pitts, who coached for 39 seasons, retired with the most victories in Georgia high school history. He was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1995. Telegraph file photo

Dan Pitts, who retired from a 39-year high school football coaching career with the most wins in Georgia history, died Tuesday, Monroe County Schools announced. He was 88 and was battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

Pitts arrived at Mary Persons in 1959 after graduating from UGA and serving for two years in the Army. Pitts led Mary Persons High School to a state championship in 1980, 34 winning seasons and 346 wins by the time he retired after the 1997 season. He finished his career 346-109-4 with 15 region titles to go alongside the state title.

In 1995, Pitts was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. In his 39 seasons as the head coach at Mary Persons, he never missed a day of practice. A city street and the high school football stadium in Forsyth are both named after Pitts. His wife, Mary Lynda, died in 2019.

Pitts graduated from Lincolnton High School, where he played football and baseball, and attended South Georgia College before graduating from the University of Georgia in 1959 and later serving in the U.S. Army.

In a press release, Monroe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman Jr., a former player under Pitts, asked Middle Georgians to keep Coach Pitts’ family, as well as the Mary Persons High School family and the hundreds of Mary Persons football alumni, in their thoughts and prayers over the coming days.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 23, at 11 a.m. in the Forsyth City Cemetery.