High School Sports

Who was the best in Middle Georgia? Vote for the boys basketball player of the year

With the 2021 basketball season wrapped up, The Telegraph is recognizing outstanding players from across Middle Georgia.

Several Middle Georgia teams had strong seasons, capped off by Baldwins’ state championship run. Players in this poll were selected based on their statistics and overall performance throughout the season.

Voting will close Friday, March 19 at 1 p.m. The Telegraph will announce the winner on Facebook. You can vote once per day and share the poll as many times as you like to encourage your friends and family to vote.

Justin Baxley
