High School Sports Photo Gallery: Houston County Sharks versus Gwinnett County Heat By Jason Vorhees March 14, 2021 09:23 AM Photos from the Houston County Sharks' AAASP State Championship basketball game against Gwinnett County Heat at the in Macon, GA, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Houston County's Ger'mir Gordon (4) looks to pass against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Miranda Lawhorn (55) scoops up the ball against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Dalton Crosby (3) brings the ball down court against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Langley Yoh (8) drives down the lane against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Dalton Crosby (3) drives down the court against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Ger'mir Gordon (4) shoots against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Dalton Crosby (3) scoops up a loose ball against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Miranda Lawhorn (55) shoots an open shot against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Langley Yoh (8) passes the ball against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Adonis Brown (25) looks for an open teammate against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Dalton Crosby (3) brings the ball down court against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Adonis Brown (25) shoots against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph Houston County's Joe Hall (31) shoots against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph
