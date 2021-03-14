High School Sports

Photo Gallery: Houston County Sharks versus Gwinnett County Heat

Photos from the Houston County Sharks’ AAASP State Championship basketball game against Gwinnett County Heat at the in Macon, GA, Saturday, March 13, 2021.

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_001
Houston County’s Ger’mir Gordon (4) looks to pass against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_011
Houston County’s Miranda Lawhorn (55) scoops up the ball against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_010
Houston County’s Dalton Crosby (3) brings the ball down court against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_005
Houston County’s Langley Yoh (8) drives down the lane against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_004
Houston County’s Dalton Crosby (3) drives down the court against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_002
Houston County’s Ger’mir Gordon (4) shoots against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_003
Houston County’s Dalton Crosby (3) scoops up a loose ball against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_007
Houston County’s Miranda Lawhorn (55) shoots an open shot against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_006
Houston County’s Langley Yoh (8) passes the ball against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_009
Houston County’s Adonis Brown (25) looks for an open teammate against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_010
Houston County’s Dalton Crosby (3) brings the ball down court against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_012
Houston County’s Adonis Brown (25) shoots against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph

0313_HOCO_SHARKS_GWINNETT_CT_013
Houston County’s Joe Hall (31) shoots against the Gwinnett Heat in the GHSA Championship March 13. Clay Teague For The Telegraph
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service