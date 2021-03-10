High School Sports Photo Gallery: Baldwin versus Fayette County By Jason Vorhees March 10, 2021 08:14 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the Baldwin Braves’ GHSA State Championship basketball game against Fayette County Tigers at the in Macon, GA, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Baldwin players and coaches pose for a picture with the championship trophy after their 54-53 last second over Fayette County during the GHSA 4A State Championship game Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com Baldwin players and coaches celebrate their 54-53 last second over Fayette County during the GHSA 4A State Championship game Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com Baldwin players celebrate their 54-53 last second over Fayette County during the GHSA 4A State Championship game Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com Baldwin players and coaches celebrate their 54-53 last second over Fayette County during the GHSA 4A State Championship game Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com Baldwin players celebrate their 54-53 last second over Fayette County during the GHSA 4A State Championship game Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com . BaldwinÕs Miles Bolston (1) signals to the crowd after making a three point shot during the BravesÕ GHSA 4A State Championship game against Fayette County Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com BaldwinÕs Lataeveon Roach (4) drives the ball up court during the BravesÕ GHSA 4A State Championship game against Fayette County Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com BaldwinÕs Jermyus Simmons (5) loses his balance while scrambling for a loose ball during the BravesÕ GHSA 4A State Championship game against Fayette County Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com Baldwin head coach Anthony Webb yells instructions from the bench during the BravesÕ GHSA 4A State Championship game against Fayette County Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com BaldwinÕs Jermyus Simmons (5) goes up for a shot during the BravesÕ GHSA 4A State Championship game against Fayette County Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com BaldwinÕs Shatavious Hogan (21) goes up for a shot during the BravesÕ GHSA 4A State Championship game against Fayette County Wednesday night in Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com Jason Vorhees Profile Comments
Comments