Who advanced to the state championship games in Macon? Check scores, schedule
The fourth round of the high school basketball playoffs wrapped up over the weekend.
Middle Georgia had two teams advance to the championship game and move within one win of taking home a state championship.
Here is a look at the scores from the Final Four and the schedule for all the state title games in Macon.
FINAL FOUR SCORES
BOYS
4A
- Baldwin 46, McDonough 42
1A- Public
- Hancock Central 73, Dublin 72
GIRLS
3A
- GAC 48, Upson-Lee 35
2A
- Josey 47, Washington County 43
AAASP
- Houston County Sharks 28, DeKalb Silver Streaks 23
STATE TITLE GAMES SCHEDULE
All games are being held at the Macon Coliseum.
Wednesday
1A Private
- Hebron Christian vs St. Francis at 12 p.m. (Girls)
- Holy Innocents’ vs Mt. Pisgah at 2:30 p.m. (Boys)
4A
- Carver-Columbus vs Cairo at 5 p.m. (Girls)
- Baldwin vs Fayette County at 7:30 p.m. (Boys)
Thursday
2A
- Josey vs Fannin County at 12 p.m. (Girls)
- Columbia vs Pace Academy at 2:30 p.m. (Boys)
5A
- Woodward vs Forest Park at 5 p.m. (Girls)
- Tri-Cities vs Eagles Landing at 7:30 p.m. (Boys)
Friday
3A
- GACS vs Cross Creek at 12 p.m. (Girls)
- Sandy Creek vs Cross Creek at 2:30 p.m. (Boys)
6A
- Carrollton vs Westlake at 5 p.m. (Girls)
- Wheeler vs Kell at 7:30 p.m. (Boys)
Saturday
1A public
- Clinch County vs Calhoun County at 10 a.m. (Girls)
- Towns County vs Hancock Central at 12:30 p.m. (Boys)
AAASP
- Houston County Sharks vs Gwinnett County Heat at 3 p.m.
7A
- Marietta vs Woodstock 5:30 p.m. (Girls)
- Milton vs Berkmar 8 p.m. (Boys)
