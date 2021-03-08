High School Sports

Who advanced to the state championship games in Macon? Check scores, schedule

The fourth round of the high school basketball playoffs wrapped up over the weekend.

Middle Georgia had two teams advance to the championship game and move within one win of taking home a state championship.

Here is a look at the scores from the Final Four and the schedule for all the state title games in Macon.

FINAL FOUR SCORES

BOYS

4A

1A- Public

GIRLS

3A

2A

AAASP

STATE TITLE GAMES SCHEDULE

All games are being held at the Macon Coliseum.

Wednesday

1A Private

4A

Thursday

2A

5A

Friday

3A

6A

Saturday

1A public

AAASP

7A

