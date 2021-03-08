Who advanced to the state championship games in Macon? Check scores, schedule

The fourth round of the high school basketball playoffs wrapped up over the weekend.

Middle Georgia had two teams advance to the championship game and move within one win of taking home a state championship.

Here is a look at the scores from the Final Four and the schedule for all the state title games in Macon.

FINAL FOUR SCORES

BOYS

4A

Baldwin 46, McDonough 42

1A- Public

Hancock Central 73, Dublin 72

GIRLS

3A

GAC 48, Upson-Lee 35

2A

Josey 47, Washington County 43

AAASP

Houston County Sharks 28, DeKalb Silver Streaks 23

STATE TITLE GAMES SCHEDULE

All games are being held at the Macon Coliseum.

Wednesday

1A Private

Hebron Christian vs St. Francis at 12 p.m. (Girls)

Holy Innocents’ vs Mt. Pisgah at 2:30 p.m. (Boys)

4A

Carver-Columbus vs Cairo at 5 p.m. (Girls)

Baldwin vs Fayette County at 7:30 p.m. (Boys)

Thursday

2A

Josey vs Fannin County at 12 p.m. (Girls)

Columbia vs Pace Academy at 2:30 p.m. (Boys)

5A

Woodward vs Forest Park at 5 p.m. (Girls)

Tri-Cities vs Eagles Landing at 7:30 p.m. (Boys)

Friday

3A

GACS vs Cross Creek at 12 p.m. (Girls)

Sandy Creek vs Cross Creek at 2:30 p.m. (Boys)

6A

Carrollton vs Westlake at 5 p.m. (Girls)

Wheeler vs Kell at 7:30 p.m. (Boys)

Saturday

1A public

Clinch County vs Calhoun County at 10 a.m. (Girls)

Towns County vs Hancock Central at 12:30 p.m. (Boys)

AAASP

Houston County Sharks vs Gwinnett County Heat at 3 p.m.

7A

Marietta vs Woodstock 5:30 p.m. (Girls)

Milton vs Berkmar 8 p.m. (Boys)