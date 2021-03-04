High School Sports
Four Middle Georgia teams advance to the Final Four. Check for scores and schedule
The third round of the high school basketball playoffs wrapped up on Wednesday. Middle Georgia had four teams advance to the Final Four and move within two wins of taking home a state championship. Here is a look at the scores from the Elite 8 and a look ahead at the matchups for this weekend.
ELITE 8 SCORES
5A
- Chapel Hill 79, Veterans 63
4A
- Baldwin 58, Miller Grove 52
2A
- Columbia 49, Washington County 47
1A- Private
- Christian Heritage 59, FPD 54
1A-Public
- Dublin 79, Drew Charter 63
Girls
3A
Upson-Lee 66, Stephens County 58
2A
Washington County 71, Callaway 46
1A-Private
Hebron Christian 79, Stratford 24
FINAL FOUR MATCHUPS
Boys
4A
- Baldwin vs McDonough March 6 at 7 p.m.
1A- Public
- Dublin at Hancock Central March 6 at 6 p.m.
Girls
3A
- Upson-Lee at GAC March 6 at 5 p.m.
2A
- Washington County vs Josey TBA
