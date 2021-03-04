High School Sports

Four Middle Georgia teams advance to the Final Four. Check for scores and schedule

The third round of the high school basketball playoffs wrapped up on Wednesday. Middle Georgia had four teams advance to the Final Four and move within two wins of taking home a state championship. Here is a look at the scores from the Elite 8 and a look ahead at the matchups for this weekend.

ELITE 8 SCORES

5A

4A

2A

1A- Private

1A-Public

Girls

3A

Upson-Lee 66, Stephens County 58

2A

Washington County 71, Callaway 46

1A-Private

Hebron Christian 79, Stratford 24

FINAL FOUR MATCHUPS

Boys

4A

1A- Public

Girls

3A

2A

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service