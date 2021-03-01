High School Sports
Who advanced to Elite Eight in the GHSA basketball playoffs? Check scores, schedule
The second round of the high school basketball playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Middle Georgia had eight teams advance to the Elite Eight and move within three wins of taking home a state championship. Here is a look at the scores from the Sweet 16 and a look ahead at the matchups for this week’s action.
SWEET 16 SCORES
BOYS
5A
- Veterans 81, Woodward Academy 63
4A
- Baldwin 46, Hardaway 44
3A
- Thomson 80, Peach County 77
2A
- Washington County 61, Westside-Augusta 51
1A-Private
- FPD 67, Savannah Christian 43
- Savannah Country Day 74, Stratford 69
1A-Public
- Dublin 61 vs Turner County 42
GIRLS
5A
- Forest Park 51, Warner Robins 25
4A
- Carver-Columbus 86, Westside 43
3A
- Upson-Lee 67, Morgan County 36
- Pierce County 66, Jackson 56
2A
- Washington County 56, Laney 50
1A-Private
- Stratford 38, Savannah Country Day 37
1A-Public
- Turner County 60 Dublin 40
Elite 8 MATCHUPS
5A
- Veterans vs Chapel Hill, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
4A
- Baldwin at Miller Grove, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
2A
- Washington County vs Columbia, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
1A- Private
- FPD vs Christian Heritage, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
1A-Public
- Dublin at Drew Charter, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS
3A
- Upson-Lee vs Stephens County, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
2A
- Washington County at Callaway, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
1A-Private
- Stratford at Hebron Christian, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
