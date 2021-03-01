High School Sports

Who advanced to Elite Eight in the GHSA basketball playoffs? Check scores, schedule

The second round of the high school basketball playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Middle Georgia had eight teams advance to the Elite Eight and move within three wins of taking home a state championship. Here is a look at the scores from the Sweet 16 and a look ahead at the matchups for this week’s action.

SWEET 16 SCORES

BOYS

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A-Private

1A-Public

GIRLS

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A-Private

1A-Public

Elite 8 MATCHUPS

5A

4A

2A

1A- Private

1A-Public

GIRLS

3A

2A

1A-Private

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service