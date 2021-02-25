High School Sports
Middle GA high school basketball playoffs are here. Who advanced to the next round?
The high school basketball regular season has come to an end and all the region titles have been wrapped up. It is playoff time in Middle Georgia with multiple teams from the area find their way in. The ultimate goal is getting back to Macon for the state championship games March 10-13. Here is a look at the scores from the first rounds and the matchups from the Sweet 16.
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
BOYS
6A
- North Atlanta 53, Houston County 44
- Westlake 66, Northside 50
5A
- Locust Grove 59, Warner Robins 57
- Veterans 64, Union Grove 54
4A
- Dougherty 70, Perry 31
- Westover 66, Westside-Macon 62
- Monroe 69, West Laurens 30
- Baldwin 64, Bainbridge 50
3A
- Peach County 88, Southeast Bulloch 43
- Windsor Forest 58, Upson-Lee 52
2A
- Washington County 62, Jeff Davis 33
- Swainsboro 65, Bleckley County 36
- Woodville-Tompkins 66, Northeast-Macon 56
1A-Private
- Stratford 79, Brookstone 38
- Trinity Christian 54, Mount de Sales 30
- FPD Forfeit win,Heritage-Newnan Forfeit loss
1A-Public
- Dublin 71, Quitman County 39
GIRLS
6A
- Langston Hughes 45, Houston County 30
- Westlake 85, Northside-Warner Robins 30
5A
- Warner Robins 49, Jones County 34
4A
- Westside-Macon 46, Monroe 43
- Cairo 55, West Laurens 43
- Bainbridge 40, Baldwin 34
3A
- Upson-Lee bye in first round
- Jackson 47, Liberty County 45
2A
- Washington County 75, Toombs County 45
- East Laurens 52, Northeast-Macon 39
- Woodville-Tompkins 48, Dodge County 36
1A-Private
- Stratford bye in first round
- Brookstone 60, Mount de Sales 32
- Trinity Christian 77, FPD 36
1A-Public
- Dublin 63, Seminole County 23
SWEET 16 MATCHUPS
BOYS
5A
- Veterans vs Woodward Academy, Saturday at 5 p.m.
4A
- Baldwin vs Hardaway, Friday at 7 p.m.
3A
- Peach County vs Thomson, Friday at 6 p.m.
2A
- Washington County vs Westside-Augusta, Saturday at 3 p.m.
1A-Private
- FPD vs Savannah Christian, Friday at 6:30 p.m.
- Stratford at Savannah Country Day, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
1A-Public
- Dublin vs Turner County, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
5A
- Warner Robins vs Forest Park, Saturday at 5 p.m.
4A
- Westside at Carver-Columbus, Friday at 6 p.m.
3A
- Upson-Lee vs Morgan County, Friday at 6 p.m.
- Jackson at Pierce County
2A
- Washington County vs Laney, Friday at 6 p.m.
1A-Private
- Stratford at Savannah Country Day, Friday at 6 p.m.
1A-Public
- Dublin vs Turner County Saturday, at 6 p.m.
