Middle Georgia football scores: Warner Robins, Jones, Peach advance in blowout wins

BEST GAME

Jones County 34, Griffin 13

After a last-minute win over Wayne County in the opening round, Jones County wasted little time putting this game out of reach in the second half. Paced by three rushing touchdowns from senior Andrew Carner, the Greyhounds routed Griffin to reach the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The Jones County defense held the Griffin offense to just 13 points. Griffin opened the playoffs with a 49-point win over Jonesboro.

3 STARS

SCOREBOARD

1A-Private

1A

2A

3A

4A

5A

