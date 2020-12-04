High School Sports
Middle Georgia football scores: Warner Robins, Jones, Peach advance in blowout wins
BEST GAME
Jones County 34, Griffin 13
After a last-minute win over Wayne County in the opening round, Jones County wasted little time putting this game out of reach in the second half. Paced by three rushing touchdowns from senior Andrew Carner, the Greyhounds routed Griffin to reach the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The Jones County defense held the Griffin offense to just 13 points. Griffin opened the playoffs with a 49-point win over Jonesboro.
3 STARS
- Andrew Carner, senior running back Jones County: Carner rushed for over 100 yards and scored three times on the ground to lead the Greyhounds to a win over Griffin. Carner’s ability to run the ball has become the identity of this team.
- Bleckley County: The Royals had a 22-day layoff between their last game at the start of the playoffs last week. As the No. 4 seed they have gone on the road and have outscored their first two opponents by a combined score of 97-22. This team has found its groove at the right time and seems to be building momentum that could lead to a deep playoff run.
- Warner Robins: This team is on a mission to get back to the state-title game for the fourth year in a row. Another playoff victory puts it one step closer. Much like last week, the Demons do it with a blowout. The road will get tougher from here on out, but this is a battle-tested team and should thrive under the bright lights.
SCOREBOARD
1A-Private
- Calvary Day 14, FPD 7
- ECLA 27, Stratford 0
1A
- Brooks County 41, Dublin 7
2A
- Thomasville 44, Dodge County 7
- Fitzgerald 35, Northeast 18
- Bleckley County 41, Early County 7
3A
- Peach County 59, Thomson 7
- Pierce County 42, Central 0
- Appling County 61, Upson-Lee 7
4A
- Perry 34, Lagrange 4
5A
- Warner Robins 30, Woodward Academy 7
- Jones County 34, Griffin 13
Comments