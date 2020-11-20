Macon Telegraph Logo
LIVE UPDATES: Week 12 of high school football in Middle Georgia

In Week 11of high school football, Stratford knocked off FPD in a rivalry game to create a three-way tie atop the region. This week has some big matchups on the slate.

Most notably, Perry will take on Baldwin in a game that will determine a region champion as the regular season wraps up with a final week of action.

Take part in our coverage by posting scores to The Telegraph website via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so. Fans can also send scores, stats, notes and highlights to JBaxley@macon.com.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter. Swipe left and right to navigate through the games.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
