Middle Georgia football scores: Veterans loses heartbreaker in overtime

BEST GAME

Coffee County 45, Veterans 38

The Veterans Warhawks forced this game into overtime on a last-second field goal from kicker Daniel Gibbs after a back-and-forth battle. Quarterback Blake Etheridge put together a career night but it was a snap that went over his head in overtime that will be remembered from this game. Coffee County recovered the bad snap to seal the game after scoring on its opening possession in overtime.

THREE STARS

  1. Blake Etheridge, Veterans senior quarterback: Etheridge put the Warhawks in position to win the game with a nearly 400-yard performance and threw for four touchdowns.

  2. Northside defense: The Eagles’ defense kept the team in the game all night against one of the top teams in the state. Over the last two games, Northside has given up a combined 34 points against a pair of the best teams in the state in Valdosta and Lee County. If the offense can get things figured out, this team has the potential to be dangerous in the playoffs.

  3. Nate Slappey, Stratford junior running back: Slappey found the end zone multiple times with a pair of scores on runs of 40 yards or longer. Slappey helped pace an explosive Stratford offense over crosstown rivals Tattnall.

SCOREBOARD

WHAT’S NEXT

Warner Robins vs. Coffee

The Warner Robins Demons come into this one on the heels of another blowout. Senior quarterback Jalen Addie is arguably the best player in Middle Georgia. Look for him to exploit a defense that just gave up nearly 400 yards passing to Veterans. Coffee County is 7-2 on the season and a win would tie it for the region lead with Warner Robins.

Houston County vs. Northside

Each team is 0-2 to in region play. This game will determine who will grab the No. 3 seed in the four-team region. This could make a difference come playoff time as having that advantage could be the key to a deep playoff run. Both teams have stout defenses and under-performing offenses. Look for this to be a low-scoring game.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
