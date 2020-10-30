Middle Georgia football scores: Northeast survives in thriller over Bleckley County

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

1. D’icey Hopkins, senior wide receiver Northeast: Hopkins fought his way into the end zone with 19 seconds left in the game to put the Raiders up for good. Hopkins and fellow senior wide receiver Brandon Watkins form one of the best duos in Middle Georgia.

2. Ahmad Walker, senior running back/linebacker Warner Robins: With a little over two minutes left in the game, Walker punched it in from one-yard out for the go-ahead score. Walker helped seal the game on the defensive side as Ware County was unable to get anything going on the final drive of the game. This moves Warner Robins to 1-0 in the region.

3. Qua Ashley, junior running back Dublin: Dublin’s offense continues to impress this season and Ashley got the scoring going tonight with back-to-back rushing touchdowns including a 70-yard score. The Irish lost some of their top backs off of last season’s state championship team but have reloaded this season.

BEST GAME

Northeast 37 vs Bleckley County 34 (Thursday)

Northeast jumped out to a big lead early in this game behind its dynamic wide receiver duo including a long touchdown set up by a devastating stiff arm by Watkins. But Bleckley County staged a fourth-quarter comeback to take its first lead with a little over two minutes left. Northeast however answered with a final score on a pass from Travion Soloman to Hopkins for the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left to move Northeast to 5-1. Bleckley County moves to 6-2.

SCOREBOARD

Warner Robins 22 vs. Ware 19

FPD 35 vs Mount de Sales 0

Perry 22 vs. West Laurens 10

Jones County 38 vs. Ola 35

Dublin 45 vs. Treutlen 0

Stratford 28 vs Strong Rock Christian 21

Lee County 27 vs Houston County 6

Valdosta 14 vs Northside 0

WHAT”S NEXT

Tattnall Square vs. Stratford

Stratford picked up a much-needed win after faltering in its region opener against Mount de Sales. The Eagles came into region play as the most impressive of the Macon private-school teams but quickly found itself on the wrong side of a close game. Tattnall comes in following a bye week that the team desperately needed. Tattnall has lost four straight games after opening the season 3-0.

Houston County vs. Valdosta

Houston County has been one of the best teams in Middle Georgia despite three losses. Each of the Bears three defeats have come against legitimate state title contenders and once again they will square off with another one in Valdosta. The Wildcats are 4-2 with its losses coming to Colquitt County and Lowndes County, a pair of perennial powerhouse programs. They are coming off of a win over Northside to open region play.