Middle Georgia football scores: Peach County survives Crisp County in region showdown

THREE STARS OF THE WEEK

1. Justin Luke, senior Northside WR: Luke found the end zone multiple times, including a pair of touchdowns just before the half to put the game out of reach for good in Northside’s 43-9 win over Luella. Luke is having a breakout season for the Eagles as he has been their best player on the field. This team will go as far as Luke can carry them.

2. Jones County offense: Through the first few weeks of the season, the Jones County offense struggled to string together drives and had not been able to put together four good quarters of football until region play began a couple of games ago. The offense has been clicking, averaging over 40 points per game over the last three contests. If this offense continues to improve as the season goes on then this could be a team that once again contends in the playoffs. Jones County beats Locust Grove 51-8 Friday night.

3. Chris McMillan, sophomore Peach County RB: In a defensive battle Friday night, McMillan got the scoring going early to set the tone for Peach County. McMillan took a toss sweep 32 yards down the field for the first score of Peach County’s 14-13 win over Crisp County. The Trojans never trailed in this important region matchup.

BEST GAME

Peach County 14, Crisp County 13

While there is still a lot of football left this season, these are the two best teams in a loaded region. This could be the de facto region championship game as each team will likely win out from here barring any upsets.

Peach County jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Crisp County finally got the offense going late in the fourth quarter. The Cougars went for the win on a two-point conversion and failed.

The slow start by Crisp County opened the door for Peach County to take control of this region. Peach County looks once again like a powerhouse in Middle Georgia after losing its season opener to Northside. The Trojans look poised to make another deep playoff run.

Friday’s scores

Mount de Sales 17, Stratford Academy 14

Spalding 17, Rutland 12

Northeast 40, Southwest 12

Tift County 29, Perry 10

FPD 24, Tattnall 7

Dublin 35, Wilcox County 28

Mary Persons 41, Pike County 9

Northside 43, Luella 9

Westside 28, Howard 6

Jones County 51, Locust Grove 8

Baldwin County 19, West Laurens 13

Wayne County 10, Veterans 7

Central 34, Upson-Lee 27

Bleckley County 30, Lamar County 0

WHAT’S NEXT

Mount de Sales vs. FPD, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

This pair of Macon private schools got off to a solid start in region this week with wins over the other two private schools. FPD looked dominant in its 24-7 win over Tattnall Friday night. Mount de Sales clung to a slim lead for much of the game in its 17-14 win over a Stratford team that looked to be in the driver’s seat heading into region play. This matchup will be a big step towards securing a playoff spot and potentially a region title.

Bleckley County vs Northeast, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Bleckley County (6-1) has won five straight games. The Royals have won in a variety of ways including close wins, blowouts and fourth-quarter comebacks. They continue to prove that they have a winning formula this season. Northeast is a team stocked full of athletes. The Raiders are quick to the ball on defense and can explode on any given down on offense. This will be their toughest challenge to date and should provide a look where they are on the season. The Raiders (4-1) are coming off of a 40-12 blowout win over crosstown rivals Southwest.