Middle Georgia football scores: Houston County pulls out win in rivalry game

1. Jalen Addie, Warner Robins senior quarterback: After struggling in last week’s loss to Lee County, Addie and the Demons bounced back with a 43-7 blowout win over Camden County. Addie continues to showcase his dual threat ability as he rushed for three touchdowns.

2. Tyler Williams, Houston County senior running back: In a rivalry game that has been defined by defense over the past few meetings, it was Williams’ touchdown late in this one that served as the lone score of Houston County’s 7-0 win over Veterans. Williams continues to be the catalyst of this offense for Houston County.

3. Waldon Davis, Stratford senior defensive back: The Eagles were up by 7 with Calvary Day driving down the field. Davis had a key interception to help seal Stratford’s 28-21 win. This moves Stratford to 3-1 on the season before its matchup against rival Mount de Sales.

Houston County 7, Veterans 0

A year ago, Veterans knocked off Houston County 7-2. Once again, Friday night’s game turned into a defensive battle. But this time it was the Bears coming away with the win over the Warhawks. Houston County (5-2) has looked like one of the best teams in Middle Georgia with with its lone losses coming to Warner Robins and Crisp County, two of the best teams in the state. Veterans in reeling after jumping out to a 4-0 start. The Warhawks have lost back-to-back games as its offense has struggled to get going. Houston County gets a week off before taking on Lee County in its region opener. Veterans has a home game against Wayne County.

Dublin 63, Wheeler County 12 (Tuesday)

Northeast 25, Washington County 24 (Thursday)

Warner Robins 43, Camden County 7

Baldwin 52, Rutland 12

Central 40, Jackson 23

Perry 42, Spalding 11

Peach 58, Pike County 0

Stratford 28, Calvary Day School 21

Bleckley 59, Jasper County 20

West Laurens 31, Howard 0

Aquinas 35, Mount de Sales 21

Brookwood 27, Tattnall Square 24

Savannah Christian 21, First Presbyterian 14

Crisp County 38, Mary Persons 7

Lamar County 52, Southwest 8

Stratford Academy vs. Mount de Sales

The Stratford Eagles (3-1) have gotten off to a strong start this season. Mount de Sales (2-3) has lost back-to-back games. Records can be thrown out in this rivalry game. Stratford has struggled against Mount de Sales the last few years but this is a Cavaliers team that is searching for its identity after losing a star-studded senior class.

First Presbyterian vs. Tattnall Square

This is another rivalry game between a pair of Macon private schools. FPD (2-3) has lost three straight heading into this game. Tattnall got off to a hot start with three straight wins but has dropped three in a row — including a loss against Brookwood in which it led in the final minutes. Each team is desperate to win and get back on track.