Bleckley County’s Amarius Mims commits to a Power 5 football program

Offensive lineman Amarius Mims of Cochran and Bleckley County High School celebrated his 18th birthday by announcing where he would be playing college football next season.

Mims, a senior for the Royals, announced that he would stay in his home state to play for the University of Georgia. Mims chose Georgia over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State Tennessee and Oklahoma. Mims is the number six ranked recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.

The AJC Super 11 honoree joins a Bulldog recruiting class that currently has 15 commits according to 247Sports including top quarterback prospect Brock Vandagriff, who recently tweeted his desire to play with Mims.

The Georgia 2021 recruiting class is ranked second in the SEC and 14th nationally as of Wednesday, according to the 247Sports Composite. Mims is the fourth offensive linemen committed to Georgia in the 2021 class.

Mims is a five-star prospect, who helped lead Bleckley County to a 7-4 record in 2019 and a first round exit in the state playoffs. The Royals are 4-1 this season behind a strong offense averaging 30 points per game.