Middle Georgia football scores: Contenders make statements in blowout wins

Here is a look at Friday night’s high school football games from around Middle Georgia.

Three stars

1. Jalen Addie, Warner Robins senior quarterback: Another week, another big game from Addie. This week he made the highlight reel with his legs. The offense struggled in the first half of Warner Robins 44-10 win over Houston County, but he got things going with an 84-yard run, breaking multiple tackles and staying up after nearly tripping early in the run. He added multiple touchdown passes and had a 2-point conversion on a busted play. Addie has been the best player in Middle Georgia through the first five weeks of the season and has led Warner Robins to three straight blowout victories after an opening loss to Valdosta.

2. Deuce Petty, Warner Robins junior defensive back: The offense struggled to get going but Petty made sure that didn’t stop the Demons from scoring. Petty had a 33-yard scoop and score on a muffed kickoff before adding a 60-yard pick-6 later in the game. Warner Robins offense gets a lot of the attention but the defense is hitting its stride and has allowed just 17 points in the last three games.

3. Mark Farriba, Stratford Academy head coach: Farriba earned his 200th career win with a 20-0 victory over Mt. Paran Christian. He narrowly missed out on the milestone in the season opener against George Walton after leading late in the third quarter. Farriba will have a chance at win 201 next week against Savannah Country Day.

BEST GAME

Warner Robins 44, Houston County 10

This game was far more competitive than the scoreboard indicates. Houston County didn’t allow the Warner Robins offense to score a touchdown until the final minute of the first half. But a pair of defensive scores, a safety and a turnover that set up a Warner Robins field goal put the game out of reach for Houston County. Warner Robins had some big chunk plays in the second half with an Addie touchdown run being the back breaker in this game. Houston County did show some fight, scoring 10 points in under a minute in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum for a comeback. Houston County lost one of the best defensive players in the state to graduation last year in Auburn linebacker Wesley Steiner but the defensive unit has been just as good this season.

SCOREBOARD

Peach County 42, Mary Persons 7

Howard 17, Effingham County 14

Veterans 24, Perry 14

John Milledge 35, Pinewood 0

Upson-Lee 41, Pike County 0

Calvary Day 42, FPD 17

Jones County 62, Union Grove 22

Richmond Hill 52, Northside 12

Dublin 42, Swainsboro 14

Stratford 20, Mt. Paran Christian 0

Rutland 50, ACE 21

Westside 35, Southwest 6

Northeast 14, Monroe-Albany 12

Central 23, Americus-Sumter 11

WHAT’S NEXT

Warner Robins vs Lee County

Both teams are 3-1 with losses to two of the other top teams in the state. Warner Robins dropped a game to Valdosta and Lee County lost two weeks ago to Lowndes. This is a matchup of heavyweights. Each team has reached a state title game in the past three years — Lee County grabbed a win in 2018 and Warner Robins finished as state runner-up three years in a row. This will be a big test for Warner Robins and a game that could set the tone for the rest of the season.

Mary Persons vs. Central

Mary Persons has dropped back-to-back games in blowout fashion. The Bulldogs will need to get things figured out quickly or they could fall to 0-2 in the region against a Central team that has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. Mary Persons needs a win to stay in the playoff hunt in a tough region. Central is 2-1 and got a bounce back win after falling to Howard last week.