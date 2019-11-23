High School Sports
Here are the third round matchups for Middle Georgia football teams in GHSA playoffs
Here is the schedule of second-round games in the GHSA state football playoffs.
All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.
The number beside each team denotes their seed for the playoffs.
AAAAAA
- Houston County (4) at Harrison (1)
AAAAA
- Griffin (2) at Jones County (1)
- Clarke Central (1) at Warner Robins (1)
AAAA
- West Laurens (1) at Blessed Trinity (1)
AAA
- Peach County (1) at Cedar Grove (1)
AA
- Hapeville (1) at Dublin (1)
Comments