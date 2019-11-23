Here are the third round matchups for Middle Georgia football teams in GHSA playoffs

Here is the schedule of second-round games in the GHSA state football playoffs.

All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted otherwise.

The number beside each team denotes their seed for the playoffs.

AAAAAA

Houston County (4) at Harrison (1)

AAAAA

Griffin (2) at Jones County (1)

Clarke Central (1) at Warner Robins (1)

AAAA

West Laurens (1) at Blessed Trinity (1)

AAA

Peach County (1) at Cedar Grove (1)

AA

Hapeville (1) at Dublin (1)