Peach County hasn’t allowed a point in the playoffs. Here’s a recap of the second round.

Here are scores and highlights from the second round of the GHSA football playoffs.

Warner Robins 25, Rome 17

Warner Robins got the playoff win over Rome for the second straight year behind a big performance by its defense. The Demons held Rome to under half the team’s average points per game. Running back James Smith rushed for 100 yards and scored one touchdown while Ahmad Walker found the end zone two times to led the Demons to a win. Warner Robins got a big stop on its own 10-yard line on the final play of the game to seal the victory. Warner Robins will host Clarke Central in the third round.

Peach County 35, Calhoun 0

Peach County has yet to allow a point in the playoffs this season. The Trojans never let Calhoun get going on the offensive side of the ball. Peach County’s offense put it together this week after struggling in the rain in the first round when they scored just 19 points against Brantley County. Running back Noah Whittington led the way with 3 touchdowns. Next up, the Trojans will take on Cedar Grove on the road in a rematch of last year’s state title game, where. Cedar Grove won with a last-minute touchdown to take the win 14-13.

Houston County 38, South Paulding 22

The Houston County Bears continued their run in the playoffs from the No. 4 seed slot. The Bears knocked off the higher seed for the second week in a row. The Bears raced out to a 21-0 lead over South Paulding in the first half. The Bears never relinquished their lead as they got another strong performance from their offense, which has scored 69 points through two playoff games. The Bears will take on Harrison next week in the third round.

Other scores from around the area

Jones County 17, Cedar Shoals 6

Madison County 38, Mary Persons 14

Hebron Christian 35, Mount de Sales 6

Dublin 45, Bremen 26

West Laurens 34, North Oconee 10

Carrollton 21, Veterans 10

John Milledge 21, Southland 10

Oconee County 39, Perry 7