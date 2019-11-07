Two Middle Georgia school districts are working together to put on a senior all-star bowl game

The high school football regular season is wrapping up and the playoffs are set to begin next week but two school systems are partnering to bring extra football to Middle Georgia at the conclusion of the season.

The Bibb County School District is partnering with the Houston County School District to have a Senior All-Star Bowl game on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Ed Defore Sports Complex in Macon. The game will be the start of a new tradition with next year’s game already set to take place in Houston County.

Tickets for the game will be available at the gate on game day for $10. The proceeds from this year’s game will go towards scholarships for athletics and fine arts for Bibb County students. This includes ticket sales and community partnerships.

“By featuring both Bibb and Houston Counties in this unique way, we are excited to garner community pride and spirit as we reward our students for their dedication,” Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester said. “We are excited to present scholarships through this game and look forward to cheering on our students.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW