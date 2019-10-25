Middle Georgia football scores: Region races starting to heat up

Here is a look at high school football highlights and scores around Middle Georgia.

Mount de Sales 35, FPD 17

The Mount de Sales Cavaliers took control of the region with a win over FPD, finishing a sweep of in-town rivals.

The Cavaliers got a big performance from sophomore Drew Senn as he scored three touchdowns and a key interception of the night.

Mount de Sales is currently 8-0 on the season. Next up for the Cavaliers is Wilkinson County at home on Nov. 1.

FPD falls to 4-4 on the season but currently sits at 3-1 in the region. The Vikings will take on Tattnall in an in-town rivalry game.

Dublin 56, Northeast 21

Dublin moved to 8-0 on the season with a dominant win over region opponent Northeast. Dublin has been dominant in each of its eight wins as only one has been by less than 10 points.

As for Northeast, the loss is a crushing blow to its playoff hopes as they fall to 1-3 in region play with just two games left to play.

Next up for Northeast is a region game against Washington County on Nov. 1. Dublin closes out region play against Washington County on Nov. 8.

Warner Robins 28, Bainbridge 21

In a rematch of last year’s state title game, the Warner Robins Demons flipped the script on the Bainbridge Bearcats. The win was a small taste of revenge after that triple-overtime loss last December.

Warner Robins will close out the season on Nov. 8 against Veterans. That game will most likely decide the region title for those two Warner Robins schools.

Other scores from around the area:

Washington County 65, Southwest 22

Westside 57, Kendrick 20

Peach County 57, Central 20

Upson-Lee 13, Howard 7

Stratford 18, Wilkinson County 15

Coffee 28, Houston County 7

West Laurens 52, Mary Persons 7

Jones County 38, Eagle’s Landing 20