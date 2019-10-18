Middle Georgia football scores: Rivals battle for region standings this week

Here are the scores and highlights from around Middle Georgia high school football.

Mount de Sales 35, Tattnall 13

The Mount de Sales Cavaliers knocked off the Tattnall Trojans to move to 7-0 on the season behind a big performance from quarterback Dexter Williams and running back Josiah Cotton. The pair combined for five touchdowns after the Trojans jumped out to an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Next up for the Trojans is a matchup against Central Fellowship next Friday. The Trojans are 3-4 on the season and will be looking to get back to .500.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For Mount de Sales, another rivalry game awaits as it will take on FPD next Friday. The Cavaliers are trying to get to 8-0 for the first time since 2010.

Perry 40, Howard 14

The Howard Huskies continue to struggle on both offense and defense as the last two games out they have been outscored 83-21. The team is 4-0 on the season but has dropped back-to-back games to open region play. It will be an uphill battle to make the playoffs for the Huskies, but a game against Upson-Lee will give them a chance to bounce back.

On the other side, Perry got its offense going as it put up 40 points for the second time this season. It also puts them at 4-3 on the year with back-to-back wins for the first time all season. The Panthers will take on Spalding as they look to get to 3-0 in the region.

FPD 27, Stratford 14

The FPD Vikings got up early on the Stratford Eagles but had to survive a second-half rally as they scored a touchdown with 4:33 remaining to put them away for good. This sets up a battle between FPD abd Mount de Sales next week where both teams sit alone at the top of the region at 3-0. The Stratford Eagles couldn’t keep up the momentum from their upset victory over Tattnall last week. The Eagles fall to 2-5 on the season and will look to bounce back next week against Wilkinson County.

Other scores from around the area:

Warner Robins 45, Thomas County Central 10

Veterans 23, Harris County 13

Lee County 35, Northside 0

Central 26, Pike 18

Dublin 70, Southwest 16

Peach County 75, Rutland 0