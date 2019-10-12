Middle Georgia football scores: Pair of teams get long-awaited revenge in week 8

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are the scores and highlights from around Middle Georgia high school football.

Stratford 24, Tattnall 7

The Stratford Eagles came into this one looking for revenge after a 21-19 loss to Tattnall a season ago. The Eagles wasted little time as they jumped up 21-0 in the first half.

The Trojans struggled all night to maintain possession of the football with multiple turnovers and miscues ultimately leading to the loss.

Next up for Stratford is rival FPD as the Eagles look to get back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Stratford beat FPD 19-13 in last season’s meeting between the two teams.

The Trojans are headed for a showdown against Mount de Sales next week. Last year, Tattnall was the lone blemish on Mount de Sales regular-season record.

Jones County 27, Dutchtown 22

Another dose of revenge was served up as the Jones County Greyhounds found a way to knock off Dutchtown, a team that beat them 18-10 last season.

Dutchtown had a perfect regular season and won the region title last season. The win over Jones County helped spark that run. This is something that Jones County is looking to replicate this season.

The Greyhounds were down 16-14 at the half but senior quarterback Hunter Costlow engineered a comeback to give Dutchtown its first loss in the regular season since 2017.

The Greyhounds are now 7-0 under first-year head coach Mike Chastain and will have a week off before their next game against Eagle’s Landing.

Northeast 28, Southwest 22 (Thursday night)

This game turned into a track meet early on in the night with each team trading scores back and forth for much of the first half. But it was the Northeast defense that would come up with the biggest play of the game.

The Patriots were in scoring position when they dialed up the jet sweep pass by one of the wide receivers but it didn’t catch the Raiders off guard as they intercepted the pass with 15 seconds left in the game.

Northeast will take a week off before taking on Dublin in a game that could end the Raiders’ hopes of a postseason bid with a loss. Northeast is 3-4 on the season but 1-2 in the region with a loss to Bleckley County, the team currently slotted as the fourth seed.

Southwest will play Dublin next week as the Patriots look to get a much-needed win in the region as the team is currently 2-4 on the season and winless in the region.

Other scores from around the area:

Mount de Sales 54, Twiggs County 8

Valdosta 52, Houston County 20

Veterans 16, Bainbridge 13

Warner Robins 37, Harris County 22

Mary Persons 37, Upson-Lee 28

Jackson 34, Westside 31

FPD 39, Wilkinson 14

Coffee County 7, Northside 0