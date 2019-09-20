High School football roundup: Pair of local teams get back on track with big wins

Veterans head coach reacts to late-game comeback against Houston County Veterans Warhawks head coach Milan Turner spoke after his team pulled out a 7-2 victory against the previously undefeated Houston County Bears. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Veterans Warhawks head coach Milan Turner spoke after his team pulled out a 7-2 victory against the previously undefeated Houston County Bears.

Here is a look at the high school football action on Friday night from around Middle Georgia.

Veterans 7, Houston County 2

The Houston County Bears came into the game looking to avenge a 35-33 loss to Veterans a year ago.

The Warhawks instead found a way to grab its second win over the Bears in school history. Blake Etheridge found Jalon Shine for the lone touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

The Bears came into the game riding a lot of momentum and a high powered offense. The Warhawks defense put together its best performance of the season to upset the Bears. It was a bounce back performance following a loss to Statesboro last week.

Veterans will look to grab another win next week as it takes on Perry. Houston County has a bye week before taking on Warner Robins on Oct. 4.

Peach County 44, Mary Persons 13

The Peach County Trojans struggled in the first quarter with a pair of turnovers that gave the Bulldogs an early lead.

From there it was a dominating performance by Peach County, who came into the game following a one point loss to Houston County.

The Trojans hit the half up 24-10 and never looked back. In the second half, they had a pair of 60-yard touchdown passes that put the game away for good.

Peach County takes Kendrick next week while Mary Persons has its bye week before taking on Spalding on Oct. 4.

Howard 25, Jackson 20

The Howard Huskies hosted their homecoming game and found themselves down 14-11 at the half. The Huskies found new life in the second half and rallied for the win over the Jackson Red Devils.

It wasn’t the only win of the night for team on homecoming. Kicker Elizabeth Rodenroth took home the crown for homecoming queen.

With the come-from-behind win, the Huskies move to 4-1 on the season and have won four straight games

Howard heads into the bye week before a showdown with West Laurens on Oct. 4.

Other scores from around the area:

Worth County 24, Rutland 22

Lee County 56, Southwest 6

Northeast 40, Central 14

Northside 33, Baldwin 28

Colquitt County 31, Warner Robins 14

Fellowship Christian 42, Stratford 14

Jones County 45, Woodland 6

Mount de Sales 33, Greene County 6

Dublin 49, Brooks County 35