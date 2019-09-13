High School Sports
LIVE UPDATES: Week 4 of high school football in Middle Georgia
‘Now you just got to go out and prove it.’ Houston County coach on 2019 expectations
Week four in high school football is here in Middle Georgia.
Most notably, Peach County travels to Houston County for a big matchup Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Reporter Justin Baxley will be live at Warner Robins-Baldwin to give live updates and stories from Warner Robins, Georgia.
Looking for more high school football coverage? Check out our high school sports page, where you can keep up to date with our coverage all season long.
Take part in our coverage by posting scores to The Telegraph website via the ScoreStream app. Find out how you can help by clicking here.
This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter. Swipe left and right to navigate through the games.
Follow our live Twitter coverage below.
Comments