High School football roundup: Big upsets headline this week’s games around Middle Georgia

Here are the scores and highlights from around Middle Georgia high school football.

Houston County 32, Peach County 31

The Houston County Bears went 2-8 the last two seasons and endured a lot of growing pains while a rebuilding program. The Bears came away with a statement win over Peach County in overtime Friday night in front of their home crowd at Freedom Field. Peach County scored first in overtime to take the lead 31-24 over the Bears.

Bears head coach Ryan Crawford went with a gutsy play call following the touchdown as the team elected to go for two and the win instead of playing for another overtime with an extra point.

Next up for the Bears is a showdown with rival Veterans.

The Peach County Trojans looked unbeatable through the first two games of the season after blowing out Lee County last week 40-17. The loss was an unexpected upset as the team had already knocked off a pair of 6A schools in the same region as Houston County. The Trojans will look to bounce back next week against Mary Persons.

Howard 49, Westside 21

Last season the Howard Huskies became just the second team in Bibb County to ever beat the Westside Seminoles. The Seminoles have never had a Bibb County school beat them twice in the school’s history, but the Howard Huskies became the first after a dominating performance over the Seminoles. It was close until the half as Howard led by just seven but in the second half the team turned it into a blowout at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.

The win is a statement for the Huskies as many doubted whether they could compete after losing a large senior class with key playmakers at nearly every position. The team has won three straight following a season-opening loss to Jones County. The Huskies will take on the Jackson Red Devils next week.

The Seminoles fall to 2-2 on the season and are left searching for answers after this loss. The team will have a week off before squaring off with Rutland.

Warner Robins 37, Baldwin 14

The Warner Robins Demons are off to a fast start under new head coach Marquis Westbrook after grabbing another win at home. The Demons were held scoreless in the first quarter but found a rhythm on offense as they scored 20 unanswered points.

Drops plagued the receivers for a good portion of the game as quarterback Jalen Addie had multiple passes slip through the fingers of his go-to guys. The offense will need to clean up some of the mistakes moving forward as they face off against Colquitt County next week.

The Demons defense had a pair of interceptions and provided constant pressure against the quarterback. If the offense can catch up quickly, this team could be a force as they look to keep the undefeated streak going.

Other scores from around the area:

Southwest 34, Central 33 (Thursday night)

Jones County 28, Union Grove 21

Holy Innocents 31, Rutland 0

Perry 45, Monroe 20

Northside 35, Whitewater 6

Stratford 14, Washington-Wilkes 7

Statesboro 29, Veterans 19