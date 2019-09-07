High school football roundup: Local powerhouse flexes its muscles in big showdown

Veterans receiver Nate Boehm (13) avoids a tackle from a Baldwin defender during their game Friday night. jvorhees@macon.com

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around Middle Georgia.

Jones County 56, Northside 33

Jones County Greyhounds came out on top in a game that looked more like a track meet in the first half.

Northside jumped out to an early 14-7 lead before Jones County’s offense came to life.

Hunter Costlow was throwing darts all over the field to his talented group of receivers including Jontavis Robertson and Maleek Wooten.

The game turned on Wooten’s 95-yard touchdown that saw him juggle the ball, come down in bounds and sprint up the sideline for the score. This put Jones County up 21-14. The Greyhounds never relinquished the lead after that.

Robertson caught a 52-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to put an exclamation point on this dominating win.

Veterans 33, Baldwin 23

Veterans Warhawks are off to a hot start as they grab their third win of the season and remain undefeated.

Baldwin Braves, on the other hand, have lost three straight to open their season. The offense finally got going for the Braves in the second half of this game.

This could lead to the team turning a corner before they begin region play in a few weeks.

For Veterans, this was head coach Milan Turner’s 100th win as a head coach.

He had 65 while at Emanuel County Institute, 24 at Thompson and this was his 11th as head coach of the Warhawks.

Mary Persons 29, Morrow 28

Mary Persons Bulldogs blew out nearly every opponent on their schedule a season ago. This year, it seems the team has decided to give fans a reason to stay til the very end.

For the second week in a row the Bulldogs jumped up early on their opponent going up 17-0 at the start of the second quarter. But Morrow would storm back in this one and go into the half down 29-20. The third quarter was a defensive struggle as neither team found a way to score.

Morrow would then go on a 98-yard drive to get back within one with just over four minutes remaining following a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs would grind out the clock and slam the door shut to survive and move to 2-1 on the season.

Peach County 40, Lee County 17

One week after knocking off Northside, last season’s 6A runner-ups, Peach County Trojans knocked off the two-time defending state champion Lee County in dominating fashion.

The defense led by Sergio Allen never allowed Lee County to get into a rhythm.

The team held Lee County to just seven in the first half and cling to a small six-point lead heading into the intermission.

Lee County didn’t allow a single point in its first two games of the season. The Trojans offense came out of the half fired up and never let up.

A key turning point in the game was when quarterback Jaydon Gibson’s 53-yard strike to wide receiver Justin Harris to put Peach County up 25-7.

Gibson and running back Noah Whittington put together big nights across the board to help lead Peach County to a big victory over one of the state’s top team.

This moves the team to 2-0 on the season and will look to remain undefeated when they take an undefeated Houston County team next week.

Other scores from around the area:

Howard 54, Central 19

Southwest 31, Macon County 0

Houston County 54, Rutland 0

Dublin 35, Swainsboro 13

George Walton 14, Stratford 10

Trinity Christian 40, Tattnall 33

CFCA 17, Calvary Christian 10

Westside 33, Perry 13 (Thursday)