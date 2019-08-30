LIVE UPDATES: High School Football in Middle Georgia

Our favorite photos from Houston County versus Perry Telegraph photographer Jason Vorhees' favorite photos from Houston County Bears versus Perry Panthers football game Friday August 23, 2019 in Perry, Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Telegraph photographer Jason Vorhees' favorite photos from Houston County Bears versus Perry Panthers football game Friday August 23, 2019 in Perry, Georgia.

Most schools kick off across Middle Georgia tonight.

Most notably, the Mary Persons Bulldogs hosts their rivals the Jackson Red Devils in the annual “Backyard Brawl.” and Howard looking to bounce back from an opening loss, will travel to FPD.

Reporter Justin Baxley will be live at Mary Persons-Jackson to give live updates and stories. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Mary Persons High School.

Looking for more high school football coverage? Check out our high school sports page, where you can keep up to date with our coverage all season long.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Take part in our coverage by posting scores to The Telegraph website via the ScoreStream app. CLICK HERE for instructions on how to do so.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter. Swipe left and right to navigate through the games.

Follow our live Twitter coverage below.