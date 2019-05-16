High School Sports
Westside star Khavon Moore announces where he will transfer to. Here is what we know
Former Westside basketball standout Khavon Moore announced on Twitter on Thursday night where he would transfer to.
It was rumored for weeks that Mercer and Clemson were the two teams he had met with shortly after announcing his intention to transfer from Texas Tech after one season.
He has decided to join the Clemson Tigers instead of his hometown Mercer Bears.
The former Seminole saw his freshman year at Texas Tech cut short due to injury issues as he appeared for just two minutes all season long.
When he announced his intentions to transfer, he stated he wanted to be closer to home. Clemson will be a closer drive to Macon by nearly 14 hours and provides him with a chance to play on the big stage in the ACC.
Comments