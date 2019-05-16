Westside star Khavon Moore announces where he will transfer to. Here is what we know

Westside junior Khavon Moore was The Telegraph All-Middle Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2017. He will now play college basketball at Clemson. jvorhees@macon.com

Former Westside basketball standout Khavon Moore announced on Twitter on Thursday night where he would transfer to.

It was rumored for weeks that Mercer and Clemson were the two teams he had met with shortly after announcing his intention to transfer from Texas Tech after one season.

2016-17 @HypesouthMedia Player of the Year & former Texas Tech wing, @KhavonMoore, is on campus at Clemson today.



The 6-foot-8 freshman entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the season | https://t.co/6pz6Zwiwpx pic.twitter.com/rYoyaFeU3b — Kowacie Reeves, Sr. (@HypesouthMedia) May 9, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He has decided to join the Clemson Tigers instead of his hometown Mercer Bears.

The former Seminole saw his freshman year at Texas Tech cut short due to injury issues as he appeared for just two minutes all season long.

When he announced his intentions to transfer, he stated he wanted to be closer to home. Clemson will be a closer drive to Macon by nearly 14 hours and provides him with a chance to play on the big stage in the ACC.