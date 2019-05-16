Tattnall Trojans heading to the state title series after thrilling semifinal round

Tattnall defeats Strong Rock in extra innings to advance to semifinals Tattnall head coach Joey Hiller talks after the Trojans' 7-6 extra innings win over Strong Rock Christian Thursday night in game three of their GHSA 1A Private quarterfinal series. Tattnall will host Hebron Christian in the semifinals next week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tattnall head coach Joey Hiller talks after the Trojans' 7-6 extra innings win over Strong Rock Christian Thursday night in game three of their GHSA 1A Private quarterfinal series. Tattnall will host Hebron Christian in the semifinals next week.

The run for the Tattnall Trojans baseball team isn’t over just yet. They’ve clinched a spot in the GHSA state title game.

A year ago, the team captured the title in dominating fashion.

The road to a repeat has not been nearly as easy. The Trojans had to overcome elimination in back-to-back rounds by winning a pair of decisive game threes.

How they got here.

Tattnall dominated in the regular season going 32-3 and clinching a first-round bye.

It didn’t take the Trojans long to knock off the rust either as they beat Athens Christian 11-1 and 2-0 to clinch the second round series.

Each game showcased something about what makes this Tattnall team so great. While the pitching was spot on in both games, it was the hitting that led to the 11-1 win.

In the third round, Strong Rock gave them all they could handle and more. In the first game the Trojans won 8-4 but in the second they were blanked 7-0.

Tattnall’s back was squarely against the wall in the deciding game three as Strong Rock jumped out to 4-1 lead in the first. The Trojans would rally and send the game into extra innings, where Hunter Alexander hit the game-winning single.

On May 14, the Trojans played host to the semifinals against Hebron Christian. It looked as though Tattnall would take charge early as they took a six run lead into the top of the 5th inning.

Hebron Christian would score two runs before exploding in the 6th to take the lead for good with seven runs. Tattnall dropped game one by a score of 9-8.

Tattnall would find itself up once again heading to the 5th inning and once again allowed Hebron Christian to tie the game. With the season on the line for the Trojans, the teams headed to extra innings where it remained locked until the 9th inning.

The Trojans exploded for four runs in top of the inning. They would hang on to win 7-3.

This set up a winner takes all game three with a spot in the state title game in the balance. Once again it was Tattnall who would jump out early on with a seven-run 2nd inning.

Hebron Christian did its best to erase the lead with a six-run 4th inning before the teams traded late game runs. The Trojans would take home the victory and stay alive in hopes of completing the title defense, taking game three 8-7.

What’s next?

Next up for Tattnall is Savannah Christian, a team that has faced nearly an identical road to get here with a pair of game three wins and a first-round bye.

The two teams met early on in the season where the Trojans grabbed a 2-0 win over the Raiders.

The teams will square off at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah. Game two is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday and game three would be Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. if necessary.