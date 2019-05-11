Tattnall moves on to the semifinals and other baseball scores around Middle Georgia

Tattnall defeats Strong Rock in extra innings to advance to semifinals Tattnall head coach Joey Hiller talks after the Trojans' 7-6 extra innings win over Strong Rock Christian Thursday night in game three of their GHSA 1A Private quarterfinal series. Tattnall will host Hebron Christian in the semifinals next week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tattnall head coach Joey Hiller talks after the Trojans' 7-6 extra innings win over Strong Rock Christian Thursday night in game three of their GHSA 1A Private quarterfinal series. Tattnall will host Hebron Christian in the semifinals next week.

High school playoff baseball is in full swing around Middle Georgia. This week has been filled with wild finishes, extra innings, big wins and heartbreaking losses.

Some teams clinched their spots in the next round while others saw their seasons end. One game was delayed due to rainy weather Saturday evening.

Here is a recap of some of the action from around Middle Georgia across all three leagues.

GHSA

Tattnall

The Trojans stayed alive to book a trip to the semifinals of this year’s state baseball tournament.

In the first game on Wednesday, they managed to knock off Strong Rock by scoring four runs in the sixth inning before closing out the game in the top of seventh. Strong Rock bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader though to force a winner take all game three.

On Thursday, Tattnall found itself down early as they trailed 4-1 until the fourth inning in the winner take all third game. Then the bats came to life to tie the game. They took a one-run lead going into the final inning of play only to watch Strong Rock tie it up in the bottom of the seventh.

The Trojans would not be denied, however, as they scored two in the top of the eighth before working out of a bases-loaded jam to take the game and series.

Next up for Tattnall will be Hebron Christian Academy.

Houston County

The Bears watched their season come to an end against Harrison High School. On Wednesday, Houston County dropped game one, but fought back to force a game three.

It looked as though the Bears might grab victory in game three on Thursday before it was postponed for rain. Play resumed on Friday, the Bears clung to a 6-5 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth, but Harrison was able to tie the game.

The two teams went into extra innings before Harrison pulled out the 8-7 win over Houston County.

GISA

John Milledge Academy vs Westfield

The final two Middle Georgia area teams in the GISA drew each other in the semifinal round.

On Friday, John Milledge took advantage in game one of the series 6-3 in 10 innings of play. This was a true pitchers duel throughout.

In the second game of the doubleheader, it was a different story as Westfield jump all over John Milledge to the tune of 15-3.

Michael Fitzpatrick grooved a ball out of the park for a grand slam to break a 2-2 tied in the fourth inning. The Hornets never looked back.

The pair of teams took the field for the series-deciding game on Saturday, but play was postponed until Monday at 5 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The Hornets were up 3-2 and up at the plate when the game was postponed.

GICAA

Central Fellowship

The Lancers came into the series on Friday with a lot of confidence having already beaten their opponent Citizens Christian Academy twice this season.

Game one of the doubleheader got off to a rocky start as the Lancers gave up three runs in the first inning.

They would settle in as the game went along eventually tying it up 3-3 in the fourth. Citizens Christian would find a way to grab game one though by a score of 4-3. As the Lancers looked to rebound and force a game three.

Central Fellowship jumped out to an early lead and looked as though it would find a way to keep its season alive. Up 7-5 going into the final inning it was not meant to be as the Lancers gave up three runs in the bottom of seventh.

The Lancers lost 8-7 in the second game allowing Citizens Christian to claim the state title in GICAA play.