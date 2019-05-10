‘Finally.’ Central Fellowship baseball a pair of wins away from taking home state title

Central Fellowship hoping to grab state baseball title after coming up short previous two years Central Fellowship Christian Academy's baseball coach Bubba Gallaher talks about the Lancers' season and what it will take to defeat Citizens Christian Academy for state title. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central Fellowship Christian Academy's baseball coach Bubba Gallaher talks about the Lancers' season and what it will take to defeat Citizens Christian Academy for state title.

The Central Fellowship Christian Academy Lancers have been fighting for a shot at a state title the last two years only to come up short in the final four both times.

They sit just two wins away from finally capturing the GICAA state title series but must knock off Citizens Christian Academy to do so.

“I think the two final four losses really made us more hungry for the final win we were trying to receive,” senior pitcher Dawson Ezzell said. “We have been working hard all season with our coaches and they’ve been pushing us to be the best we can so we can try to walk away with these rings.”

The season got off to a rocky start for the Lancers as the lost their first three games of the season.

“The chemistry early on just wasn’t there. There wasn’t much of an identity to this team,” head coach Bubba Gallaher said. “The chemistry overall has made this team what it is today and it wasn’t there in the beginning.”

The teams will square off in a best-of-three series at Citizens Christian in Douglas, Georgia, starting Friday.

Central Fellowship knocked off Citizens Christian twice already in the regular season but Gallaher knows that the postseason is a whole new ball game.

“Our guys know it’s not going to be a cake walk. We are not going to go into this thing and hammer it out on them,” he said. “At the same time, we are going to continue to do what we do. We are going to play our game and give it everything we got and hopefully walk away with a championship.”

Despite being on the road, Gallaher likes his team’s chances as they have only suffered one defeat as visitors all season long. He attributes some of that to the fan support they have received.

“We have a great group of parents We have a great group of students here at the school. We travel well,” he said. “That is one of the things that has helped us on the road this year is our fan’s support.”

For Ezzell and the other five seniors on the team, this is a chance to go out on top.

“It would be pretty cool. I have been trying to win a state title here for four years,” he said. “We finally have an opportunity as a senior so I think that makes it even more special.”

For Gallaher, the back-to-back losses in the final four has made the trip to the state title game something that he is not taking for granted.

“To be able to be where we are now, there are not a whole lot of words I can describe it as,” he said. “Finally. We are here finally. We hope we can get this W.”