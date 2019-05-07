GHSA officially moves football state title games out of Mercedes Benz Stadium

Here is the roughing the kicker play in Warner Robins State Championship game against Bainbridge Warner Robins kicker Samariy Howard is hit by a Bainbridge player after making a field goal to put the Demons up 41-38 in the second overtime of their GHSA 5A State Championship drawing a roughing the kicker penalty. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warner Robins kicker Samariy Howard is hit by a Bainbridge player after making a field goal to put the Demons up 41-38 in the second overtime of their GHSA 5A State Championship drawing a roughing the kicker penalty.

GHSA football state title games are relocating to Georgia State College Stadium, formerly know as Turner Field.

The games were held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta this past season but the GHSA decided that it was time to move the games, according to a release by the GHSA.

“Charlie Cobb at Georgia State University has been tremendously supportive in planning with the GHSA an event that will provide a first class experience for our student-athletes and benefit our participating schools,” said GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines in a release.

“We look forward to our partnership with Georgia State University.”

They cited issues the last two seasons with having to reschedule or move the games. In 2017, six of the eight games were moved to local high schools after the games at Mercedes Benz stadium were snowed out.

This past season, Atlanta United took home the victory in the MLS final at home. Because the game was played on the original day of the state title games, the GHSA was forced to move them to the following week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The games will be held on December 13 and 14. The exact times have not been announced at this time.

“Georgia State is honored to host the eight GHSA state championships this December,” said GSU Athletic Director Charlie Cobb. “It is exciting for us to know that the culminating point for high school football throughout the state is Georgia State Stadium.”