Pair of Middle Georgia baseball teams still fighting for shot at state title

The high school baseball playoffs are in full swing and the Middle Georgia area has a pair of teams still vying for a state title.

The Tattnall Trojans and Houston County Bears have proven to be two of the best teams not only in Middle Georgia but in the state as a whole. They are the last of the teams remaining in the playoffs in the area.

Here is a round up of how these teams have put themselves into the elite eight.

Tattnall Trojans

This team has been a juggernaut all season long. With a record of 26-1 heading into the playoffs, Tattnall earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

This did not mess up the rhythm for the team at all as they swept Athens Christian to reach the elite eight. In Game 1, they showcased their ability to win with the offense by a score of 11-1 but it was pitching in the second game that powered them to a sweep by a score of 2-0.

The Trojans are set to take on Strong Rock in the third round of the playoffs. Strong Rock breezed through the first round not giving up a single run, but in the second round struggled to get past Prince Avenue.

Junior Brooks Gorman has led the effort on the offense this season batting .471 on the season. He has hit a team-high in home runs and is in the top three in RBIs. He has also been the key pitcher on the team as well with 12 regular season wins and an unreal .41 ERA.

He has struck out 101 batters and only given up 33 hits heading into the playoffs.

Tattnall is looking to repeat as state champions but so far hasn’t faced much resistance in the quest for a repeat.

The next game will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Tattnall. It is a doubleheader and a third game would take place at 6 p.m. Thursday if necessary.

Houston County Bears:

The Bears have been on an absolute tear over the last few weeks as they have gotten hot at just the right time. They finished the regular season with 19-10 record but have powered through the first two rounds of the playoffs without a loss in either of the series.

In the first round, the Bears won by a combined score of 29-0 in the two games against Mount Zion.

The offense has shown it can get hot and stay hot over the course of the season with 180 runs crossing the plate on the year. Houston County squared off against Grovetown with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line and once again put on a show.

The Bears took the two games by a combined score of 21-7. With the offense clicking like this is could be tough to take this team out.

Harrison will get the next chance to do just that as it comes into the game sporting a similar record and has also breezed through the first two rounds winning all four games by a combined score of 39-13.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday the two teams will square off in a doubleheader at Harrison in Kennesaw. The teams would play again at the same time on Thursday if they split the opening doubleheader.